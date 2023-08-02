Three nights of top-class music for Dundalk charity Save Our Homeless

Festival season comes to Toales this August Bank Holiday weekend with three nights of music, all in aid of Save Our Homeless Dundalk.

The El-Pasopalooza rock festival will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night featuring over twelve local acts including The Gakk, Orwells 84, Words That Burn and many more.

The weekend is the brainchild of Colin McDonnell, who says he wanted to organise a fund-raiser for Save Our Homeless.

"I’ve been involved with Save Our Homeless for a while and have organised a few events for them, says Colin. “They are a registered charity who last year gave out weekly food to over a thousand people.”

“They are a fabulous charity and we all know someone who has been helped by them, even if they don’t say it.”

While the charity does assist people who are homeless, they do a lot of work with those who are experiencing financial hardship. They provide hampers of food and toiletries, clothes, and also assist people with fuel bills and furniture and household equipment.

All this requires money and the charity depends on the generosity of the public so that it can continue helping people.

Colin, who teamed up with Alan Anderson and Gearoid O Cathain to put the programme together, is delighted with the response to the idea of a weekend festival fund-raiser with all the bands, musicians and DJs giving their time free.

"We’ve got four bands each night, with Orwells’ 84 headlining on Friday night, The Gakk on Saturday and Word That Burn on Sunday night.”

Other acts taking to the stage include Imbau, Midweek Crisis, Dead and Lovin’ It, Messy Avecado, Mystery Inc (formerly known as Psychic Embryo), as well as two DJ sets from RP3000, and new comers T J Murphy and DJ Cern.

The specially designed t-shirt

"We’re also going to have an indoor stage on the Saturday and Sunday afternoon where young up and coming acts can do an acoustic set.”

There’s also a range of special commemorative one-off t-shirts available and again the proceeds will go towards Save Our Homeless.

"We want to say a big ‘thank you’ to Toales for the use of the venue and all those who are helping out,” says Colin.

Weekend tickets with admission to all gigs are only €20. The t-shirts cost €20 for all sizes, and there’s a special deal of weekend ticket and t-shirt for just €35.