Three-day pilgrimage to Lough Derg from Drogheda goes ahead

"People go to Lough Derg for different reasons, some people go because they are troubled, some go because they have been away from the church for many years, but whatever the reason people are left to find their own space and always get something out of the pilgrimage.”

The annual three-day retreat from Drogheda to Lough Derg is back on once more, and organiser Mary Maguire is delighted to invite regulars and new pilgrims alike to join them in this special occasion.

Running for over four decades, the group did hold virtual pilgrimages during COVID, however, there is nothing to compare to actually visiting this very spiritual place and experiencing the peace and tranquility in person.

The three-day retreat will take place from July 2nd to July 4th, and the bus will leave Trinity Street at 8.30am and will pick up in Monasterboice, Ardee and Carrickmacross along the way.

“Anyone who has joined the retreat before, knows what a beautiful, relaxing free days it is,” says Mary. ‘It’s a place that all circles, all races in life go to. The group dynamics adds to it, it doesn’t matter where people are from; they come from all over Canada, Germany; or what religion they practice, I think it is there for human beings. Everybody’s God is different, but faith is the same thing.’

More information or bookings can be made by contacting Mary on 086 4032364 or 041 6851754 or Rose Duff on 086 8458808 or 041 9822504.