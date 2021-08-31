Three arrested following seizure of €384,000 worth of cannabis plants in Drogheda and Edenderry

GARDA investigations are ongoing following the discovery of almost 500 mature cannabis plants in Drogheda and Edenderry on Monday.

The 480 plants seized are worth in the region of €384,000.

The large scale operation was led by the Louth Divisional Drug Unit targeting the cultivation and manufacture of cannabis for the purpose of onward sale, supply and distribution in Drogheda and the surrounding areas.

A number of searches were conducted under warrant at suspected cannabis growhouses. One search, conducted at a residence in Drogheda, resulted in the seizure of approximately 80 fully mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €64,000.

A second search, at a residence in Edenderry, Co. Offaly resulted in the seizure of approximately 400 fully mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €320,000. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the search operation. They are currently detained in Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The search operation was conducted by the Louth Divisional Drug Unit with assistance from Drogheda Detective and Crime Units, Drogheda Community Action Team, Ardee Detective Unit, the Armed Support Unit and the Air Support Unit.

