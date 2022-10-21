Thousands sign up for Louth adult learner courses

Over 2,500 people have become ‘adult learners’ in Dundalk and Ardee in 2022, according to the LMETB’s Adult Learning Service (ALS).

The LMETB Adult Learning Service has been to the forefront of the response to the increased number of refugees from Ukraine, having doubled the number of English classes for people who speak other languages to answer the demand.

Adult Learning Officer Kinga Byrne said she was delighted to be able to welcome existing and new learners back to class after the summer break.

She said “This has been a challenging year for both learners and staff but the overwhelming feeling of learners and staff alike is that they are delighted to be able to attend the centre. The learning environment we have created here is one of support and encouragement and our aim is to help our learners thrive. The range of courses that we offer in the service is growing all the time. We try to accommodate what learners are looking for with a range of English, computer Maths and one to one support tuition.”

She added that a total of 2,517 learners have benefited from the Adult Learning Service LMETB in Dundalk and Ardee to date in 2022, “an indication of the huge demand for the service.”

"September and October is a time when many people decide to return to education and we welcome enquiries from learners for information. Coming into the centre is easy to do, and you can ring to make an appointment or just pop in. We will have a quick chat and match you to a course to meet your needs.”

LMETB have a range of classes including career preparation; read, write and spell well; intensive numeracy and literacy, beginner computer classes and practical maths. One to one support is also available for those who do not feel ready to join a class.

There are also a range of ‘English for Speakers of Other Languages’ courses from complete beginners to more advanced groups. Daytime and evening options are offered and classes are all part-time and free of charge.

“Many of our learners who have come back this term have progressed to higher level classes, and we are delighted to have been able to help them on this journey. As the restrictions are removed and it is safe to do so we look forward to our awards presentation night in December where learners receive their certificates in recognition of all their hard work,” said Kinga.

“Most of our courses are QQI accredited, which is nationally recognized by employers, so your certificates will also improve your prospects if you are looking to return to work.”

Drop into the Adult Learning Service LMETB, Chapel Street, Dundalk , or call 0860598585, email alslouth@lmetb.ie or visit the facebook page @alslouth.