Thousands of refugees arrived in Gormanston 50 years ago this week

50 years ago this week, thousands of refugees arrived at Gormanston Army barracks in Co Meath to escape terror in Northern Ireland.

Arrests and Internment without trial was carried out in the north of the country by British Forces during the period of August 9th & 10th back in 1971 and, as a result, many people fled their homes.

`Operation Demetrius` was a code-name for a massive British military arrest of more than 350 men whom they suspected of being members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and whom they then interred in Long Kesh, later to become known as the `H-Blocks`. In the immediate aftermath of the round-up and arrest of the suspects, refugees arrived at Gormanston camp on Wednesday August 11th.

Community historian Brendan Matthews remarked, ‘Gormanston Army Barracks became the `first-point-of-call` for the refugees and it was used as a Transit Camp for six other refugee centres throughout the Free-State or the South of Ireland. However, at the height of the influx of refugees, there were 5,149 refugees being held at Gormanston and of that number, just over 2,000 refugees were accommodated at Gormanston while the remainder were assigned to other centres and to the care of the regional charitable, religious and community groups.

‘On Thursday, August 12th 1971, more than 1,200 refugees of women and children expressed horror and said they were appalled at the conditions at Gormanston Camp and they said that they would be better off returning to Belfast where, they said `it was safer`. The women also stated that they hadn’t even received any breakfast at Gormanston and that the conditions were not available at the Camp to cater for the needs of their children.

‘So, just after spending less than 24 hours at Gormanston Camp, the 1,200 women and children were packed into two afternoon trains at 1.50 pm and 2.45 pm at Gormanston Railway Station and returned to the north.

‘A report in the Irish Press newspaper of Friday August 13th 1971 quoted an Army Spokesperson at Gormanston Camp as saying that: “Gormanston was a Transit Camp and it was intended to only house and cater for some 500 refugees but it had in fact admitted 2,800 people from the North who came looking for sanctuary and therefore it was grossly overloaded”.