Thirty new jobs announced at Dundalk based Servisource

Declan Murphy (centre) with the Servisource team following their Employment Recruitment Federation (ERF) Best in Practice Healthcare Award win

Dundalk-based Servisource has continued expansion with 30 new jobs announced in Ireland and the UK..

The company, which is part of the CPL Group, confirmed they are permanent jobs created across all business units and seniority levels.

The positions are available in a range of sectors including operations, recruitment, business development, training, HR, marketing, procurement and project management.

In the past two years, the firm has almost doubled its workforce from 80 to 140.

Servisource, with its head office in located in Dundalk, was also recently announced the winner of the prestigious Employment Recruitment Federation (ERF) Best in Practice Healthcare Award.

The award is in recognition of the company’s support of the Irish health service especially during the pandemic, enabling continuity of care by providing experienced, reliable, front-line staff. These cost-effective solutions help clients manage budgets, reduce workloads, maintain staffing levels, and deliver premium patient care.

Servisource was established 20 years ago in Ravensdale and now boasts a team of over 140 people.

Acquired by CPL in 2010, Servisource continues to extend its footprint in the healthcare sector and enhance its ability to deliver exceptional quality service to its valued clients.

Declan Murphy, CEO of Servisource said, “This has been a remarkable journey of success over the past 20 years. We are now building a team to more than double the size of the business in the next five years. We invest in talent, continuous learning and development, providing an environment where people can thrive, and enjoy work while also building great careers"

Aideen Fahy, Director of Recruitment Services added: “At Servisource, we are thrilled to be creating so many jobs and to be awarded the prestigious “Best in Practice Healthcare Award” by the ERF. We are incredibly proud of our contribution and assistance to the private and public healthcare services throughout the global pandemic. We are also grateful to our healthcare clients and our team for their tremendous efforts, particularly over the past two years“.