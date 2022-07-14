Thérapie beauty clinic to open Dundalk branch in The Marshes

Thérapie Clinic opens its Dundalk branch in the Marshes Shopping Centre on Thursday July 21st

The leading European chain of medical aesthetic clinics Thérapie is opening its Dundalk branch in the the Marshes Shopping Centre on Thursday, July 21st.

“We are delighted Thérapie has chosen Marshes as the venue for its latest outlet,” said centre manager, Sean Farrell.

“During these testing times, their arrival is certainly a vote of confidence in the future of our centre. Marshes wishes Thérapie every success for its future here.”

The arrival of new tenant, Thérapie Clinic, which will be located beside the River Cafe facing onto the Ramparts, is a welcome vote of confidence for the shopping centre.

Thérapie is an award-winning brand, established in 2001, offering a range of treatments from lip-fillers, laser hair removal, anti-ageing and advanced skin care.

Its arrival follows the opening of JD Sports and bubble tea café Teatopon, indicating that the future looks very bright for Marshes.

The award-winning Marshes, which opened in 2005, was built at a cost of €150million and is continually hailed as one of the most modern, high quality shopping environments in Ireland.

It has transformed the commercial heart of Dundalk and directly employs over 900 people.

Tenants include Irish, UK, US and European chains, alongside several local traders.