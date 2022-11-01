The very best of Boyne Valley Flavours at Samhain Festival

Blogging duo Russell James Alford and Patrick Hanlon known as Gastrogays photographed at the Woolen Mills in Dublin City Centre (photo: Philip Doyle)

Maria Flynn (Ballymakenny Farm), Boyne Valley Flavours Brand Ambassadors, Russell Alford & Patrick Hanlon (AKA GastroGays), James Tallon (Martry Mill), Kevin Sheridan (Sheridan’s Cheesemongers), and Taste The Atlantic Young Chef Ambassador 2022, Roann Burke, (pictured at The Red Chapel, Kells), will all be participating in Samhain 2022.

Co Louth is well-represented amongst a stellar line-up of award-winning chefs, best-selling cookbook authors, culinary experts, and international guest speakers for this autumn’s Samhain Food Festival running from Thursday November 3rd to Sunday November 6th.

Now in its fourth year, some of the biggest names in Irish food – including Drogheda’s GastroGays, Maria Flynn and Roann Burker – will head to the heritage town of Kells, Co. Meath for what promises to be a magnificent weekend of events and experiences, celebrating the coming together of 5,000 years of Irish food and culture.

Highlights of this year’s festival include captivating cookery demos, cocktail making masterclasses, a long table seasonal supper, kids cookery classes, food and drink tastings, farm tours, visits to artisan producers, farmers markets, panel discussions, and much more.

“Our attitude towards food and drink is influenced by many external factors; Great chefs and producers, family and tradition, beliefs and practices,” said Festival Curator, Olivia Duff. “Samhain Festival Kells 2022 will explore all of these elements through, taste, discussion, demonstration, play, and workshops. It promises to be an absolute feast for the mind and the palate.”

Full details of the festival, times, dates and tickets are available on www.boynevalleyflavours.ie and there are many highlights to mention!

Friday November 4th

The first full day of the festival on Friday November 4th will see the vision for launching Ireland's very first ‘Centre of Food Culture, Boyne Valley’ - a project supported by Meath & Louth County Council – presented at the Samhain Symposium in the Kells Courthouse Tourism and Cultural Hub from 2pm by Festival Curator, Olivia Duff. Then, from 2.45pm to 5pm, the same venue will host an afternoon of conversation, inspiration and deliberation around the subject of Irish Food Culture, chaired by Iconic Irish Food Writer, John McKenna. He’ll be joined on stage by international guest speaker, Rinaldo Giacomo Rava, of the University of Gastronomic Science, in Pollenzo, Italy, TU Dublin's Mairtin Mac Con Iomaire, Darina Allen (Ballymaloe Cookery School), Chef, JP McMahon (Eat Galway Group), Kevin Sheridan (Sheridan’s Cheesemongers), and local producer, Maria Flynn (Ballymakenny Farm). The Samhain Symposium is free to attend but the capacity of the venue is limited to 100 people so you are encouraged to book your complimentary ticket online early at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie to avoid disappointment.

Also on Friday, (10am start), The Bunnery Cookery School will play host to the Samhain Schools TY Cooks of the Year Competition, sponsored by SuperValu Food Academy. The cook-off final will see teams of two from eight different schools in the Louth/Meath areas going head-to-head, tasked with creating a two-course meal that heroes at least two local ingredients per dish from businesses in the Boyne Valley Flavours Producer Network.

Grow It Yourself (GIY) Ireland’s Founder, Michael Kelly, is the final speaker of the day at 3pm as he shares excerpts from GIY Diaries; down-to-earth, informative accounts of his own growing year that will impart hard-earned wisdom and inspiration for you to do the same. His expert advice will guide you, whether you are a complete beginner or a more experienced grower, and regardless of the amount of space you have. The cost to attend each of the individual Irish Food Stories sessions is €5.00 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie.

Across town, things will be hotting up at The Headfort Arms Hotel on Saturday November 5th and Sunday November 6th as published A-list Authors from across the Irish food industry make their way over to the cookery demo stage.

Saturday November 5th

Chef and Restaurateur, JP McMahon, and Drogheda-born Chef & Baker, Roann Byrne, will lead the way (1pm start), closely followed by the Authors of the popular Blasta Books cookbook series. Patrick Hanlon and Russell Alford (AKA GastroGays - 2pm), Jess Murphy (2.45pm), Kwanghi Chan (3.30pm), and Lily Ramirez-Foran (4pm) will all be showcasing their talents and demoing recipe favourites from their books; ‘Hot Fat’, ‘The United Nations Of Cookies’, ‘Wok’, and ‘Tacos’.

Take a whistle stop tour of the Boyne Valley with Whistler Whiskey and Boann Distillery at 4pm. Attendees will explore the world of The Whistler Irish Whiskey and journey through the Boyne with Head Distiller at Boann Distillery, who will lead the tasting, expertly guiding you through five of the cask finishes and styles of the distillery's Irish whiskey range. Glasgow-Diaz will curate a sense of place by creating snacks, small plates and canapés made with local ingredients from nearby farms, growers, and producers. The cost of attending the tastings is €25.00 per person and tickets can be booked online at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie.

Award-winning Food & Travel Writers and Boyne Valley Flavours Brand Ambassadors, Russell Alford and Patrick Hanlon (AKA GastroGays), have devised a fantastic evening of cocktail making in the unique setting of The Red Chapel with a 6pm start. This fun and interactive event will introduce you to a plethora of products from the many incredible distilleries and drinks producers that the Boyne Valley region is home to. Each participant attending the hands-on class will be provided with all the ingredients, utensils and instructions needed to create three delicious cocktails. Russell & Patrick will then lead a live demo, taking you through the mixing and garnishing of the unique ‘Flavours of the Boyne Valley’ cocktails, that they have created especially for this event. Tickets for the ‘Flavours of the Boyne Valley Cocktail Making’ session are €25.00 per person and can be purchased online at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie. Please note that this event has a maximum capacity of 30 people so you are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Elsewhere on the Saturday afternoon, at Eureka House The Bunnery Cookery School will be running a ‘Rookie Cookie’ children’s baking class (starts at noon and runs until 1.15pm), during which your kids will learn how to make a couple of different types of cookies from scratch and be shown some simple decorating techniques. Each child will leave with a box of cookies and a full recipe pack so that they can bake them again at home. All ingredients will be provided. The cost per child for attending this session is €20.00 and tickets can be booked online at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie.

Sheridan’s Cheesemongers will host a family-friendly Samhain Market at their Virginia Road Station headquarters from 10am to 2pm on Saturday November 5th. Call by and discover a plethora of local food and drinks producers, including butchers, grocers, bakers, fishmongers and plenty more as well as stocking up on lots of delicious cheese and pantry supplies in Sheridan's on-site shop.

Bring your wellies and experience the story of Christmas on Saturday November 5th with a lovely outdoor family-friendly ‘Turkey Walk & Talk’ at the multi award-winning Hogan's Farm (1pm start). Having produced outdoor-reared free range bronze turkeys for almost 60 years, the farm is excited to open its doors to the public and take you on a walking tour of its three acres of splendid Charlesfort Woodland pasture. This will be followed by a visit to the Farm Shop & Café. The Walking Tour is free to attend but spaces are limited to 30 people, so you are encouraged to book your complimentary ticket early at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie to avoid disappointment.

At 5pm, you can kick back and relax in The Keltic Bar at The Headfort Arms Hotel and enjoy a tasting of the local Slane Whiskey and a seasonal cocktail. Slane Castle’s Alex Conyngham and Food Writer, Ali Dunworth, will delve into the story of forty years of Slane music concerts and how this shaped the creation of the Slane Irish Whiskey Distillery. They’ll reflect on how and why the gigs started, highlights of the legendary shows the castle has hosted over the years and how all this helped to shape the journey, twists and turns of bringing Alex’s vision for a new Irish whiskey brand and distillery to life. Tickets for this event are priced at €20.00 per person and can be purchased online at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie. Spaces for Slane Rocks are limited to 50 people so you are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

One of the main highlights of the festival is the unmissable long table seasonal Samhain Supper on Saturday November 5th (7.30pm start) which takes place in the Kenlis Suite at The Headfort Arms Hotel. The Supper will celebrate the liminal time of Samhain with toasts, tales and tastings and a menu, created by local students chefs and overseen by their mentors, that showcases produce from across the Boyne Valley region. You will also be treated to some very special live entertainment throughout the evening, delivering a dining experience that is guaranteed to live long in the memory. The ticket price of €75.00 per person includes dinner, drinks and traditional tales, and can be booked online at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie. Please note that the maximum dining capacity for the long table supper is 120 people so you are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Sunday November 6th

From 1pm, multi award-winning Chef, Dr. Martin Ruffley will be joined on stage by Jacinta Dalton and the pair will cook recipes from the Levant chapter of his book, ‘Rekindling the Fire: Food and The Journey of Life’. At 2.30pm, the doyenne of Irish food and Owner of Ballymaloe Cookery School, Darina Allen, will demo a range of recipes from her new book, ‘How to Cook: The 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know’. Accompanied by The Smokin’ Butcher, Hugh Maguire, the two will chat about reviving some of the lost skills in Irish cooking. And, last but not least, Graham Herterich AKA The Cupcake Bloke (4pm), will showcase a number of recipes from his best-selling first book ‘Bake: Traditional Irish Baking with Modern Twists’.The cost of attending each of the 45 minute-long cookery demos is €5.00 per person and tickets can be purchased online at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie. On the completion of their demo sessions, each Author will be available to do a signing of their book, all of which can be purchased at your leisure inside The Headfort Arms Hotel at Antonia's Bookstore.

Immerse yourself into the food producing culture of the Boyne Valley with a visit to the historical Martry Mill on Sunday November 6th (3pm start time), which has been grinding grain since 1641. Miller, James Tallon, will give attendees a fascinating insight into the culture of milling in Ireland and the opportunity to ‘mill and fill’ your own bag of stone ground flour to take home. This session will also include a Soda Bread making demo and tasting. The cost of attending the ‘Meet The Miller’ event is €5.00 per person and tickets can be purchased online at www.boynevalleyflavours.ie.

At 4pm, co-Hosts, Dee Laffan, Blanca Valencia, and Mei Chin will be recording a special live episode of their award-winning Spice Bags Podcast (winner of Best Irish Food Podcast 2021 at the Irish Food Writing Awards) at Samhain 2022 from the Kells Courthouse Tourism and Cultural Hub. They will be chatting with Allen and Lorena Krause, who have spent the last 21 years beautifully restoring Killua Castle in Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath. Allen was born in Mexico of Austrian and Spanish ancestry and Lorena is also from Mexico. The couple use regenerative agriculture and have red deer, Irish moiled cattle, old Irish goats, Jacob sheep, Kerry Bog ponies, geese, ducks and hens, and have also rewilded part of the land.

Head over to the unique country market in the picturesque village of Clonmellon from 11am to 1.30pm to soak up the atmosphere and meet over 30 quality artisan food producers and crafters. The market is the place to go if you want to shop local and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and aromas of the Boyne Valley. The market, which takes place every second Sunday, is free to attend and everyone is welcome.

