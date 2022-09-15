The two worlds of Austin Duffy meet in Dundalk writer’s latest novel

Austin Duffy speaking at the launch of his latest novel 'The Night Interns'

Dundalk writer Austin Duffy’s third book ‘The Night Interns’ conjures up a world that will be familiar to anyone who has spent a night in a hospital ward.

As the light fades, the hustle and bustle of daytime is replaced by “the long empty night stretching out ahead with no end in sight”.

The wards are quiet apart from the constant beeping of machines as patients sleep or try to sleep.

The teams of consultants, registrars and Seni or House Officers have gone home, leaving just the night interns to patrol the corridors, answering their pagers, ordering takeaways, hoping for a few hours sleeping and praying that they don’t have to deal with an emergency.

The three interns are thrown in at the deep end, initially doing their rounds together for mutual support and then taking turns to carry the pagers so that everyone can grab a few hours of uninterrupted sleep. They are at the bottom of the pecking order, learning on the job, and there’s a coat hanging in the doctors’ residence – a ghostly reminder of Arnie who had found it all too much and had jumped from the top of a now avoided corridor.

“I think things have improved a little bit, I think the culture is better,” says Duffy, who did his own internship back in 1998.

“The idea then was that these young junior doctors very much learned on the job, it was a process of maturation which you can’t teach, you have to learn it.”

The book captures the exhaustion, the dread, and the gradual building up of experience as the young interns navigate their way through the hospital.

There’s no chapters in the book and the sparse prose propels the reader into their exhausting world.

“I really wanted the reader to feel that they were in that claustrophobic world, and to feel the dread and angst as you have to cover this big massive hospital at night. I wanted people to experience it as much as possible.”

Almost all of the action takes place within the hospital, except for one section where the unnamed narrator goes home for the weekend for his brother’s birthday.

“Just beyond the midpoint of the journey, at the decline in the motorway, where you get the first view of the Cooley Mountains and the bay where our town was situated, I realised that I had been driving way above the speed limit and I suddenly grew frightened, slowing down as quickly as possible and moving into the slow lane.”

While he doesn’t name check his hometown in the book, it’s obviously Dundalk.

“I love that view from the M1,” says Duffy. “You know you’re home.”

Having done his internship in St James and worked as a Junior Doctor in a number of Irish hospitals, he won a research fellowship to work at the Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer centre in Manhattan in 2006.

It was there he met his wife, the artist, Naomi Taitz Duffy, and he also went to writing classes and took up the saxophone.

“I took up the saxophone when I was in my 20s. I never played music as a kid, I always feel I’m lagging behind, that it’s not quite second nature, but I love it!”

There’s a saxophone playing doctor in his debut novel ‘This Living and Immortal Thing, which shortlisted for the Kerry Group Irish novel of the year, and while that was set in New York, there was much guessing in Irish medical circles as to who the characters were inspired by.

In ‘The Night Interns’, the consultant Dr Lynch “is definitely the villain of the piece,” he says, “He’s not based on anyone in reality but reminds me of a few fellows I would have come across.”

Now working as an oncologist in Dublin’s Mater Hospital, he writes whenever he can grab a few minutes.

“I write on the Dart on the way to work, when I’m grabbing a coffee, and on the way home in the evening. I have a kid who plays soccer, so when he’s at soccer practice, I’ll sit in the car and write. I’ll try to do an hour or and hour and a half most days, and after four years or so, that’s a book!”

He has aready written a fourth book which he has yet to send to his agent.

“No-one has read it yet.”

He was delighted to be invited to join members of An Tain Arts Centre’s online bookclub to discuss his second novel ‘Ten Days’ last year.

‘It was great, very enjoyable. They were all keen readers and knew their stuff.”

While he is delighted with the favourable reviews which all his books have received, he is conscious of the gap between the two different worlds he inhabits as an author and a doctor.

“It’s a different world and they don’t have any relationship to each other. It’s like I’m two different people and that’s the way it has to be.”

That said his work as a doctor informs his fiction.

“You write about what you know, about what you do. Writing is a way of ​​​​​​​expressing that and thinking about it.”​​​​​​​

Having missed out on a launch for his two previous books, he was pleased to be able to mark the publication of The Night Interns with a launch in Dubra​​​​​​​y Books.

His parents Vincent and Pauline travelled from Dundalk for the occasion.