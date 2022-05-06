The sound of turnstiles ticking at Head in the Game Park is music to Conor’s ears

As sporting organisations hail the return of bums on seats, the removal of Covid-19 restrictions and controls has taken a big burden off clubs and governing bodies.

Drogheda United chairperson, Conor Hoey, says the SSE Airtricity League outfit has welcomed fans back with open arms, while the club is no longer obligated to enforce social distancing or conduct temperature checks of supporters on the way in.

“The onus is on the individual who is attending a sports match now to know that they will be sitting next to people, that the majority of people won’t be wearing masks, but if they want to wear a mask of course, we’re very happy for people to wear them,” said Conor.

“I think what you see is the responsibility is shifting from the sports organisation themselves onto the individual about when they want to attend a match, how they want to attend it, and how they want to behave, whether they want to sit in big groups or stand a bit away.”

The League of Ireland, right across the country has seen a significant increase in fan numbers.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand to attend sporting events. I think, in general the LOI is on the up in a more general sense, its popularity is growing, fan numbers are up pretty much across the league with every club.

“But I think there is an uptake generally, a non-Covid related thing, whereby people are getting a bit more bored with watching the Premier League and are more interested in watching local football and seeing their local teams doing well,” added Conor. “I think that is a general trend away from seeing clubs run by billionaires, where money is no object, to actually seeing local clubs run by local people and still being able to provide a really good product and a really exciting product, something people actually want to go and see.”

Many are already aware of the lack of facilities in grounds like United Park. “The biggest problem we have in the league is facilities and we suffer from it in Drogheda in particular,” Conor said.

"Our ground isn't fit for purpose really. Every club and league acknowledge that this is the number one problem. You’re really only going to be able to take the game to the next level when we can provide a really great fan experience, and that requires upgraded or new stadia around the country.”

Every club has experienced the loss of players who have had to miss games due to contracting Covid, and this is still an issue clubs have to stay on top of.

During Covid, the team had to learn a new way of living. Be that being temperature checked on the way into training, having to travel separately to matches or showering at home.

“They couldn’t shower. Such a simple thing. They have had a couple of very odd years of literally turning up to training in their gear and then jumping in their own car and driving back home in their sweaty gear.

“Now they can come, they can change, they can put their gear on and have a shower afterwards. But they were all brilliant and I can certainly speak for my own team, all the lads they just got on with it, nobody moaned, they understood the restrictions, they were uber professional about it.”

While the country experienced lockdown after lockdown, changing restrictions and government guidelines, the club decided to improve certain facilities around the stadium, including the addition of new showers.

Due to financial issues, and alongside other sectors, the sports industry received some financial aid throughout the pandemic from the FAI and Sport Ireland.

“Obviously as clubs, like many other businesses, we were able to avail of some of the financial support from the government such as wages. We were really well supported by the Government and the FAI and Sport Ireland, and it has enabled clubs to come through it solvent and not have too much of a financial impact on the club.

“In the LOI obviously we have professional footballers, and its their only job. Some are semi-professional, some are amateur.

Covid also meant the loss of fundraising opportunities for the club as they were unable to run bingo nights or put on events to raise money.

“We also got hammered on advertising. People weren’t interested in advertising and all companies were pulling back and not investing in sponsorship. So there’s a bit of a recovery that is still going on from that point of view across all sports that you have to re-engage with sponsors and try and get people back on side and get people interested in sport.

“Kids were not able to participate, which has had a negative impact on all sports throughout the country.

“There's potentially a lost generation who have sort of fell out of love with sport during Covid because it wasn’t there to play and it wasn’t there to watch etc.

“But on the other hand it has come back with a vengeance and you can see participation levels are back to what they were. We see it on all of our underage teams for kids, for the boys and girls.”