The sound of turnstiles ticking at Head in the Game Park is music to Conor’s ears

Special Feature: Drogheda Recovering from Covid

Drogheda United have welcomed fans back to Head in the Game Park with open arms.. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Drogheda United have welcomed fans back to Head in the Game Park with open arms.. Picture: Sportsfile

droghedaindependent

Niamh McGovern

As sporting organisations hail the return of bums on seats, the removal of Covid-19 restrictions and controls has taken a big burden off clubs and governing bodies.

Drogheda United chairperson,  Conor Hoey, says the SSE Airtricity League outfit has welcomed fans back with open arms, while the club is no longer obligated to enforce social distancing or conduct temperature checks of supporters on the way in. 

