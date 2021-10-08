The Siena sisters are still as popular as ever

A 1982 story showed how popular the nuns of the Siena Monastery were - and still are!

“Last Sunday was Vocation Sunday and in churches throughout Drogheda, as elsewhere in the country, the message going out from every preacher was for more young men and women to dedicate themselves to the religious life. One religious order which was not openly calling for novices was the Siena Convent in Drogheda. A completely enclosed convent, set amidst well tended gardens in the very heart of suburban Drogheda, this community has 37 members, aged from 20 to over 80 years.

‘These Sisters lead a completely spiritual life of prayer, shut off from all material matters. Looked at from behind a grille, life for them is unaffected by the outside cut and thrust of business or the whims and demands of social encounter. For the older members of the community, the wars and rumours of widening impending crisis in the Falklands is of no more moment than the last Great War, Korea or Vietnam. For the younger nuns it matters little that disco has replaced showbands or that rock ‘n roll had to give way to punk or reggae. Once inside the doors of the Siena Convent, and the convent grounds are the new entrant’s oyster. Yet despite this, the amazing fact Is that the Siena Convent has never suffered any crisis in vocations.

‘This startling fact was pointed out by Fr. Gus Doherty, Prior of the local Dominican Order, when he addressed congregations in his church, St. Magdalens last Sunday. In the year gone by Siena attracted four new entrants — more, pro-rata, Fr. Doherty believes, than any other convent in the country! “I don’t want to sound too pious,” he told the congregation, “but the fact is, they pray for vocations.” And this power of prayer has made the Siena Congregation, under Rev. Mother Margaret, the youngest congregation in the country. Not for them the worry of other communities that their ageing members are not being replaced by young blood. This infusion of fresh blood is not so readily available to other communities but Fr. Doherty is happy that, in his order at least, vocations are still in a healthy enough position. The crunch could come, he fears, about ten years hence unless more are attracted now into the priesthood.

‘At the present time entry to the priesthood and religious life is strong and healthy — strengthened somewhat by the visit of Pope John Paul to our country three years ago. Figures are up by about 20 per cent on previous years throughout the country. There is a healthy situation in the Diocese of Armagh. And a healthy situation also in the Diocese of Meath. In fact current figures are so satisfactory in the latter that, as Fr. Peter Farrelly pointed out in Holy Family Church on Sunday, Bishop McCormack is having difficulties footing the students bills in college.

‘But despite these present encouraging figures, the vocation trend is not as strong as it used to be in earlier years. As Fr. Doherty pointed out: “When I was ordained there were 100 students studying in Tallaght. Now there are just 22. In those early years the community was a kind of pyramid with the majority of young priests at the bottom, headed by the older clergy. Now the pyramid is inverted. Drogheda prides itself on its long and happy association,with the Dominicans. Yet, in many decades, the total of young men it has given to the priesthood is just four — Fr. Sebastian Casey of Newfoundwell, Fr. John Woods of Hand Street, Fr. Martin Browne of Mill Lane, and the late Fr. Todd Gerrard of Chord Road. Now, Fr. Doherty believes, is the time to improve this situation.”