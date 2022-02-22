The show will go on! St Brigid’s resumes The Hag after pandemic

The arrival of COVID 19 in March 2020 called an abrupt halt to most people’s lives and for the thespians of St Brigid’s Drama Group, it really put a stop to their gallop!

Members and crew of one of the country’s oldest amateur dramatics groups were just a few days into a week of sold-out shows of their original production The Hag, but with restrictions now eased, the show is back on track.

Writer and director Ogie Harmon could not be more excited!

"We were bang in the middle of a run when it finished up, but I put the call out there last week to see if people were interested in picking it up again, and every single one of them wanted to come back,” says Ogie, an SNA in St Oliver’s Community College by day. “There is a large cast of 12 or 13, and they are all eager to see it through.”

The Hag is a comedy based around a hen and a stag – ‘a hag’ – and seemed to have captured the imagination of theatre-goers in Drogheda, as they knew they were playing to full houses over the five night.

"We’ve started runs where we might play to 20 or 30 people in the first few days before it picks up, but this seemed different,” he recalls. “We opened on the Tuesday to a full house, the Wednesday to a full house and then on the Thursday morning, there was an announcement in the school that the country was going into lockdown, and we thought we’d be off for two weeks, and then get back.”

The plot centres around a couple's hen and stag party taking place on the same weekend at different venues. Events overtake the plans and the separate parties are thrown together, leading to an array of complicated, unexpected twists and turns that throw all earlier, anticipations out of whack.

The action in the play is based around two buses, and they were promptly pushed to the back of the stage until all this passed, but two weeks became two months, became two years.

"The group was in a state of flux like everyone, as we didn’t have anywhere to meet safely, so we just told everyone to keep throwing your eyes over your lines, as we could be told to come back at any stage, and we wanted to be ready,” he adds. “It became obvious very quickly theatres were going to be very low on the priority list to open.”

Ogie says this was a very hard time for members of the group, and for him personally.

"I'm not going to lie; I was devastated, as I had put a lot of work into it, a lot of me if you like,” he admits. “But putting things into perspective, it was the cast that was doing the hard work and graft, so I was more upset for them, as they knew they had a hit on their hands. You could hear the laughter and knew audiences were loving it.”

Son of Fintan and Eileen Harmon, The Hag wasn’t Ogie’s first foray into writing, but he started by treading the boards himself.

"I went to see Barbara Carr in the Cripple of Inishmaan, and thought it was great, and later that year she came to me and asked me would I be interested in doing a ten-minute play for them, and I said ‘no way, people say I could say Mass, but you don’t see me on the altar!”, he says with a laugh. “But I gave in, and did a short play called ‘Notes on a Marriage’, and after that I was hooked.”

Inspired to write, he said once he started, he couldn’t stop!

"I have so many mad ideas in my head, that when I start, it just flows, and I think I must have a good imagination,” says Ogie, who is married to Janet, with two children James (13) and Robyn (10). “St Brigid’s is so encouraging and happy to listen to scripts being pitched, so when I pitched The Hag, I was thrilled that they said, go ahead.”

Ogie didn’t rest on his laurels in lockdown though, writing, directing and acting in The Blog, which meant St Brigid’s didn’t miss a production in their 73 year history.

"Other cast members were busy too, and we had two engagements, one marriage and three babies in the group as well, so we’ve had lots of new productions, even if not on stage,” he laughs. “About five or six weeks ago, we started to rehearse again on Zoom, and now we have the nod to have in-person rehearsals, so we’re looking to stage the show again at the end of March.”

St. Brigid's Drama Group was first initiated on an autumnal night of the year 1948 when a prepaid advertisement placed in the Drogheda Independent led to a gathering, in what was then known as Clifford's Café, now McAllister's electrical shop in West Street.

The group's first production "Drama at Inish" by Lennox Robinson took place on February 21st, 22nd, 1949 in the Whitworth Hall.

Chairperson of St Brigid’s Drama Group Martina Redden says everyone is vey excited about getting back on stage and to meeting up again in person.

"We did our best to stay in touch over Zoom right through the lockdowns, but it’s not really the same,” says Martina, who joined the group around 15 years ago. “People join something like this as a social activity, to meet people and have an outlet, so that was taken away for the duration of the two lockdowns.”

Martina says new members come and go, but there is a core group of actors and backstage crew who have been in the group for 20 years.

"We love to think that we differ form other drama groups in that we don’t use the same faces for the key roles each year, but rather audition new people if that is where we are to find the best person for that character,” she explains. “It’s like fielding a football team, you want to put out your best you can, and it’s a great interest to have through the long winter night, and is very rewarding, no matter whether you are onstage or backstage.”

She says the productions are a real team effort, but gives a special mention to right-hand-woman Anne Boland.

"She must be around 30 years or so involved, and we go off on shopping trips for the set or costumes, and it’s great fun,” she says. “Then the week of the play is amazing, where it’s hectic and electric, and once the actors go on the stage, your work is done, and you can sit back and enjoy it with the audience and director.”

The cast of The Hag includes Donal Mullen, Darren Behan, Robert Mulroy, Sean Mc Carthy, Karl Flood, Chris Menary. Ailbhe Kennedy, Eliza Matthews, Hannah Clayton, Maire Devine, Mary Clayton and Martina Reddan.

Rehearsals are currently taking place and it’s hoped to stage the show once more at the end of March for five nights in the Droichead Arts Centre.

More details can be found St Brigid’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stbrigidsdramagroupdrogheda or www.droichead.com.