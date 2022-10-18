The shocking guide to what’s on this Halloween in Louth and beyond

Killmount 2 at Millmount is not to be missed.

Pick your own pumpkin at O'Neill's in Willville or the Irish Military Museum in Collon.

Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant always put on a great Halloween show - and for a good cause too!

From pumpkin picking and spooky family fun to terrifying haunts, there’s something for everyone in Louth and neighbouring counties this Halloween. Read on to discover all the local tricks and treats…

TURAS SPOOKY TRAIL

Lots of outdoor spooky Halloween fun for all the family is promised in St Helena’s Park, Dundalk on Sunday, October 30 with a Spooktacular soiree organised by Turas.

The tricks and treats get underway from 1pm and will take place on a park trail, with a ghostly stroll through the numerous spooky zones. Children will join in Halloween games and fun as they make their way around.

There will be Halloween games, music, storytelling, a costume competition, fang-tastic treats, and much, much more!

Along with the spiritual traditions of All Hallows’ Eve, the season is also a time of harvest and community.

A 'gratitude tree' will be located in the park to give both children and adults an opportunity to count their blessings while also learning a little about the work of Turas as a community organisation in Dundalk supporting people with addiction.

Registration costs €20 per family + €2.20 booking fee (all proceeds to Turas) and tickets are selling fast. http://turasspookytrail22.eventbrite.ie

KILLMOUNT 2 – MURDER ON THE MOUND

Killmount returns to Millmount, Drogheda with Murder on the Mound. Let ghostly figures regale you with tales of murder and mayhem.

Remaining dates, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th October. Admission is €10, tickets from eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/killmount-2-murder-on-the-mound-tickets-415826868357?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse

Killmount 2 at Millmount is not to be missed.

Killmount 2 at Millmount is not to be missed.

INTO THE DARK AT ANAVERNA

Do you dare to enter the forest after dark? An Tain Arts Centre have teamed up with Quintessence Theatre to present ‘’Into the Dark’, their first Halloween promenade production in Annaverna, Ravensdale.

Based on the Irish legend of banshee, this Halloween show blends puppetry, movement, and storytelling to create a haunting experience, with a script by Quintessence stalwart Anthony Kinahan.

“We’re so excited about teaming up with Quintessence Theatre Company again for this An Táin Arts Centre Production. For lovers of our annual Anaverna show, this will have all the same thrills, but with a spooky twist,” Audience Development Manager of An Táin Arts Centre, Mary Claire Cowley says.

This event is funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Local Live Performance Scheme and supported by Louth County Council, which means that tickets are free apart from the €1.50 booking fee per person.

An Táin Arts Centre are asking if you have booked tickets, but cannot attend to please let them know in advance as spaces are limited and they are operating a wait list for sold out performances.

‘Into the Dark’ comes to Anaverna House in Ravensdale on October 29 and 30 at 7pm and 9pm nightly. The show is not suitable for younger children and is ideal for families with children over twelve.

Tickets will not be available at Anaverna House and must be pre-booked at the box office at An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, online at www.antain.ie or phone 042 9332333

MONSTERS AT THE MARSHES

There will be a spooky Halloween fun event at Marshes Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 22.

A monster clay workshop will be the theme as Dundalk children enjoy the latest Little Monsters Kids Club at Marshes between 2-4pm.

The event takes place at the kiosk adjacent to Penneys.

Children will be shown how to create their own Halloween clay monster and have the opportunity to photograph their creation in front of a themed backdrop.

The free kids’ club also runs on the last Saturday of each month so you can bring your children for an afternoon full of exciting activities.

For further information on Marshes events, please see the Centre’s Facebook page.

Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant always put on a great Halloween show - and for a good cause too!

Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant always put on a great Halloween show - and for a good cause too!

FITZPATRICKS SCARE-FEST

Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant in Rockmarshall on the Cooley peninsula is famous for its flambouyant Halloween decorations, which in recent years have evolved into a live show guaranteed to scare the living daylights out of visitors!

The Scare-Fest trail is impressive by day but really comes alive after dark, with a cast of characters providing lots of scares and jumps.

While the trail can be viewed by anyone, parental discretion is advised for the evening shows.

The Scare-Fest Trail live shows take on October 21, 22 and 22, and from October 26 to 31,

A highlight of the Halloween celebrations is the firework display on October 27 from 8pm.

Booking https://fitzpatrickshalloween.com

CARLINGFORD GHOST TOURS

The very popular Carlingford Ghost Bus Tour is the ideal way to learn about some of the scariest stories associated with Carlingford Lough and the Cooley peninsula.

No expense has been spared in kitting out the custom-built ghost bus which takes the brave on a spook tour of Carlingford and north Louth. Learn about the ghosts of lost souls drowned during a maritime disaster on Carlingford Lough, the White Knight that still haunts the village, and the Lady in Red who wanders through the old Rectory.

The tour also includes a stop off in Lily Finnegans, where passengers can experience a more warming spirit if they wish!

For further information and bookings check out www.carlingfordghostbus.ie

Conor Honan aka Theobald Fitzwilliam welcomes passengers on board the Carlingford Ghost Bus

Conor Honan aka Theobald Fitzwilliam welcomes passengers on board the Carlingford Ghost Bus

PUMPKIN PICKING

Make picking your pumpkin a day out rather than an afterthought thrown into the shopping trolley. Visit O’Neill’s Garden Centre at Willville in the heart of the scenic Cooley peninsula and pick the perfect pumpkin or two for carving this Halloween. There’s also lots of Halloween decorations and wreaths. Anyone who buys a pumpkin can also pick their own strawberries for free – while stocks last!

No booking needed, just pop out anytime from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and until 4.30pm on Saturday.

FARMAPHOBIA

The Halloween experience that needs no introduction, Farmaphobia, returns from October 1 – November 2 at Causey Farm, Fordstown.

With five terrifying Haunts spread over 100 Acres of Fear, Ireland's BIGGEST Halloween Event is not to be missed.

Visit www.farmaphobia.ie for booking.

Farmaphobia is truly terrifying.

Farmaphobia is truly terrifying.

HALLOWEEN AT THE CASTLE

For those who are willing to venture out slightly further, this year Narrow Water Castle in Warrenpoint are delighted to hold their first "Halloween at the Castle".

This is an outdoor experience which will last approximately 35 minutes. Your guide will take you on a spooktacular walk through the hauntingly gothic grounds of Narrow Water Castle, where you will encounter some mysterious characters and sights along the way. Be prepared for a memorable evening where you will witness the darker side of the Narrow Water Castle.

Guided tours of 25 per group. Tickets £8.68.

CABARET HALLOWEEN PARTY

McHugh’s Venue in Drogheda will host a Cabaret Halloween party on Friday, October 28.

Screening the Rocky Horror Picture Movie on the big screen, followed by shows.

CHILDREN’S GHOST WALK

Join the brave and heroic ghostbuster on a fun-filled adventure through Olde Newry in search of ghosts, banshees and fairies.

The Children's Ghost Walk includes a re-telling of the stories of Newry’s most famous hauntings, murders and the darker side of the city’s past.

The Children's Ghost Walk will be informative, entertaining, but scary (it is a Ghost Walk), so dress up and let’s have a spooky Halloween to remember.

The Children’s Ghost Walk is for anyone young and old, sceptics or believers (witches and vampires especially welcome).

It will start outside Newry City Hall and last approximately 90 minutes.

Tickets froom £11.37.

PUMPKIN AND PICK

Irish Military Museum and Park are inviting everyone to carve their way into the Halloween season.

With a maze on site, there will be games, pumpkin picking, a Halloween disco, along with snacks and drinks.

The event is running on October 22, 23, 29 and 30 from 10am – 5pm.

Entry for children is €12.50, adults go free.

Pick your own pumpkin at O'Neill's in Willville or the Irish Military Museum in Collon.

Pick your own pumpkin at O'Neill's in Willville or the Irish Military Museum in Collon.

HALLOWEEN COTTAGE MARKET

Scotch Hall is hosting an indoor Haloween Market on Saturday, October 29, 9am – 6pm

SPOOKY NIGHTS AT THE MUSEUM

A fun Halloween experience at Starinagh, Collon, County Meath on October 28, 29, 30, A spooky walk through, pumpkin carving and playground. Followed by Halloween disco and tarot readings.

HALLOWEEN CONCERT

The inaugural concert which will be held in St Fechins Community Centre in Beaulieu.

A top class concert will feature the Drogheda Male Voice Choir and Amie Dyer with Musical Director, David Leddy.

Also performing will be the magnificent Termonfeckin Church Choir as very special guests and of course soloists, Timmy Regan, Ben Buckley, Alan Hynes and some surprise guests.

HALLOWEEN AT RED MOUNTAIN

A visit to Red Mountain Open Farm Halloween event includes a play in the Halloween barn, cuddle the rabbits, visit our farmyard friends, take your photo in the pumpkin patch and the witches den. Play in the indoor/outdoor play areas, straw mazes and sandpits. Drive toy tractors and take a spin on the Ghost Carriage if you dare! Hop in to the blue barrel express or on to the horse and carriage.

Weekends only, 10:30am to 1:30pm and 2pm to 5pm! Saturday October 29th - Sunday November 6th! Open Tuesday-Saturday 10:30am-5pm & Sunday 10:30am-5pm. Open Bank holiday Monday 10:30am-5pm.