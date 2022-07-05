The paws are on for Sheepdog trials

Rosy Bell with Vinny, Carmel Darling with Walter and Jessica Mc Quirkand Colm at the sheep dog trails in 2018.

Sunday will see the return of Ballymacan Sheepdog Trials, following a two year hiatus.

Taking place in Ballymacan, Collon, Co. Meath, the free event will give locals and the public a chance to witness the work of Sheepdogs first hand.

With people expected to travel from all 32 counties for the trials, the group are expecting between 40-70 sheepdogs to take part.

The course will see the dogs encounter a number of obstacles that the dogs need to gate and get the sheep through. At the bottom of the field, four sheep will be let out and the sheepdog will need to steer the flock either left or right, keeping behind the sheep, walking them towards the first gate.

There are three gates the dogs will have to get the sheep through and bring them back to the handler.

Each part of the course has points awarded, and points will be deducted accordingly.

Mary Ryan, the main organiser of the event, explained the origin of Balymacan Sheepdog Trials, “We started initially when a young lady, Heather Dixon asked me would my dad, George be able to go to the sheep dog trails to see her run her dog. But Dad was suffering from ill health and an awful lot of the sheep dog trials take place in Wicklow and down that general direction, and it would be an hour and a half journey for him. Heather was very disappointed that Dad wouldn’t see her compete her dog at trial so I decided – If Mohammad couldn’t get to the Mountain, we better bring the Mountain to Mohammad.”

Many dogs competing on the day will go on and compete at national level, and later progressing on to represent Ireland at international level and various competitions all over Europe.

While there is no committee overseeing the event, Mary said, “We just have a group of people that get together every year and organise the event. There is no person more important than the other.

A very fluid group, they take on anyone who wants to help out with the event, assigning tasks as needed.

“One of the groups that comes in is Broomfield and District Concern Residents. They come in, they help with the car parking, they help with making teas and coffees, they bring along homemade goodies, which are very nice. By and large, anyone that is able to do anything, pretty much does it.

“It’s very much a community effort and we’re very lucky with the community we live in because everybody will lend a hand, whether its donating a prize to the raffle or coming along on the day, selling tickets, helping to set up the course,” said Mary.

Additionally, the day will welcome smaller events such as the Dunking Chair, Kids Games and the Boyne Valley Alpacas.

Their star dunker, local Meath County Councillor, Paddy Meade will make his return for the Dunking Chair.

Another interesting event, new to the Sheepdog Trials this year, is ‘I’m a farmer, get me out of here.’

“It’s based on I’m a Celebrity get me out of here and some of the trails they do on that programme. We are looking for volunteers who would be prepared to get into a glass coffin with snakes, and rats and spiders.”

At 3pm, attendees will be treated to a free barbeque, sponsored by local butcher, Ronan Crosby.

All prizes have been donated by local businesses within a couple of miles radius of the farm.

The event is being run in aid of Meath Women’s Refuge and Support Services, along with My Canine Companion Dogs for Children with Autism.

The event is sponsored by various different local businesses.