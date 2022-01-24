The night Meatloaf rocked Drogheda to its core!

Whilst the world mourns the loss of one of the giants of the music world, one Drogheda man recalls the night he hosted the great Meatloaf in his local hotel.

January 29th 1990 is forever imprinted in the memory of hotel owner Vincent McDonald, as the ‘Bat out of Hell’ singer – who had cost him the princely sum of £10,000 to book – raked in the biggest bar takings of any gig ever!

“I’ll never forget it, as it was a Monday night, and the gig sold out in minutes,” says Vincent with a laugh. “We could have filled the place three times over, and it was the biggest takings we ever took in the history of Thee Place niteclub.”

The club has become renowned for bringing in household names like Dr Hook, Smokie and Leo Sayer, but nothing of the scale of international sensation Meatloaf.

"He wasn’t as popular as he once had been and was embarking on a tour of community centres and dancehalls in Ireland, so we couldn’t quite believe it when the promoter offered him to us for ten grand, which would have bought you a house in Brookville at the time,” he recalls. “Nine months later he had another huge hit, and I heard he would have cost us well over €100,000.”

His stage had been set up three days in advance, and his ‘rider’ had also been sent, which outlined what the singer wanted in his dressing room.

"There were the usual things, like waters and bananas, but then we read cookies, and to be honest, we hadn’t a clue what they were!” he laughs. “We went running around the town trying to find them and ended up getting them in Dublin."

He says the great man himself was an absolute gent, and thankfully the gig went off peacefully, not like some around the country.

"He sounded incredible – it was as good as a gig in the 3 Arena – and the crowd loved every minute – we had that many people the cars were parked the full length of the Dublin Road,” says Vincent.

"He stayed the night, and and ate three steaks after the gig, and they were small ones either!”