Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The night Meatloaf rocked Drogheda to its core!

Monday January 29th, 1990. The night Meatlaof rocked Drogheda. Expand
Meatloaf was a big hit with the local ladies! Expand

Close

Monday January 29th, 1990. The night Meatlaof rocked Drogheda.

Monday January 29th, 1990. The night Meatlaof rocked Drogheda.

Meatloaf was a big hit with the local ladies!

Meatloaf was a big hit with the local ladies!

/

Monday January 29th, 1990. The night Meatlaof rocked Drogheda.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

Whilst the world mourns the loss of one of the giants of the music world, one Drogheda man recalls the night he hosted the great Meatloaf in his local hotel.

January 29th 1990 is forever imprinted in the memory of hotel owner Vincent McDonald, as the ‘Bat out of Hell’ singer – who had cost him the princely sum of £10,000 to book – raked in the biggest bar takings of any gig ever!

Privacy