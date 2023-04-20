The Midnight Scalping of Peg Carroll takes place at Droichead!

Leah Rossiter will star in "The Midnight Scalping of Peg Carroll".

Performances of “The Midnight Scalping of Peg Carroll” will take place on May 4th, 5th and 6th at 8pm, with a matinee on May 5th at 12pm.

Drogheda actor, producer and director Anthony Kinahan will produce and star in 'The Midnight Scalping of Peg Carroll'.

Love, loss, patriarchy, & women on the frontline...but of which war? Inspired by true stories, & set in the Irish War of Independence, Quintessence Theatre brings a new, original, epic historical drama to vivid theatrical life at the Droichead arts centre.

The date is April 23rd 1921. The time, midnight.

Three men, masked and heavily armed, break down the door of Mr. Padraic Carroll. But they're not there for him...They've come for his daughter. Peg Carroll: the fraterniser, the alleged 'horizontal collaborator' of the Crown Forces, about to be dragged from her bed, and scalped by her own people for charges never brought, and a crime never proven...

Devised by the company inspired by true stories, this stunningly stylised and expressionistic original drama sees Quintessence Theatre use their unique dazzling physical ensemble theatre techniques to explore love, loss and patriarchal violence throughout Irish history and today, all set against the dramatic backdrop of the Irish War of Independence.

The play contains strong language, and themes of violence and sexual assault and is only suitable for ages 14+

Quintessence Theatre was founded in 2015 by director Anna Simpson as the inaugural Theatre Company-in-Residence of the An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, and she will direct 'The Midnight Scalping of Peg Carroll'.

After a hugely successful four years as Company-in-Residence at An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, Quintessence was delighted to develop a closer partnership with Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda, as Theatre Company-in-Residence for 2019/2020, where Droichead supported a year-long programme of work Hear Me Roar: Women, Gender and Silence’ programme.

Quintessence is made up of five core artists: Producer Anthony Kinahan, Executive Producer Paul Hayes, Company Manager Leah Rossiter, Company Liaison Fiona Keenan O’Brien, and Artistic Director Anna Simpson.

Tickets priced €18 are available on www.droichead.com or 041 98 33946.