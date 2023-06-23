The Mary Wallopers among Dundalk acts featuring in new TG4 summer music series

AE Mak is featured in ‘Night and Day Festival: Ó Dhubh go Dubh’ on TG4

The Mary Wallopers are featured on the new music series ‘Night and Day Festival: Ó Dhubh go Dubh’ on TG4

Two Dundalk acts feature in ‘Night and Day Festival: Ó Dhubh go Dubh’, a new Irish language music series on TG4 this summer.

The Mary Wallopers and AE Mak are among the acts featured in the five part series which was filmed at last year’s Night and Day Festival in Co Roscommon.

Hosted by Kayte O’Malley and Cian Ó Maonlaí, the series features headline performances from the Queen Medb stage and backstage interviews with artists, as well as all the craic and colour of the festival.

Emerging singer/songwriter Aoife McCann, better known by her stage name AE Mak, and The Mary Wallopers feature in the third episode which goes out on Sunday July 2 at 10.30pm,

AR Mak’s genre-defying music blends elements of pop, R&B, and electronic music for a funky new sound, while balladeers Mary Wallopers have been wooing audiences with their Irreverent mix of original songs and folk favourites.

The Mary Wallopers, who have expanded from the original trio of Andrew and Charles Hendy and Sean McKenna to a seven-piece, also feature in the final episode which brings together the big hitters from the festival , including Amy Montgomery, Orla Gartland, Houseplants, and Villagers - as they bring the series to a welly-stamping crescendo.

The lads have a busy summer playing festivals at home and across the Irish Sea. They make their Glastonbury debut on Friday June 23 on the acoustic stage, while AE Mak has announced that she is going back to LA to finish producing her debut album this summer.

The inaugural Night and Day Festival took place in Clonalis House, Co Roscommon last summer. Founded by Cruachan Productions, Night and Day featured brilliant music, a range of cultural acts as well as a fun, family-friendly itinerary that kept children, parents, and friends entertained across the Autumn Equinox weekend.

This year’s Night and Day Festival is taking place at this weekend, and once again Dundalk is well represented with David Keenan and Jinx Lennon among the acts playing.

All episodes will are now available worldwide on-demand on the TG4 Player www.TG4.ie