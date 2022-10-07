The Market Bar is ten

It’s all happening at The Market Bar Dundalk this weekend as the popular town centre bar celebrates its 10th birthday.

Not only is the The Market Bar famous for its cocktails and tapas-inspired menu, but it also plays a big role in supporting the town’s creative community.

As a graduate of NCAD herself, Michelle McGuinness has not just perfected the art of the perfect cocktail, which saw her winning the top prize in the Southern Showdown two years ago, but regularly supports local artists and makers by hosting pop-up craft fairs in the Back Alley.

The 10th anniversary celebrations get underway on Friday night, October 7th, with live music from Joyce and Fahey, and Rorie and Fra.

Saturday afternoon sees the return of The Market Bar’s popular Hot Chicken Wing eating competition when 15 contestants will battle it out to see who can eat the most chicken wings will be crowned King O’The Wings. The winner gets €200, the runner-up €100 with €50 for third place.

DJ Danny D will be playing tunes from the past decade from 9pm.

There’s a family fun day on Sunday, with face-painting and a colouring competition – sheets featuring an illustration of The Market Bar by local artist Grianne Murphy are available from the bar, with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

And in a case of saving the best wine for last, local bands Elephant, aka Shane Clarke and friends, and SomeFinn will bring the celebrations to a close on Sunday night.