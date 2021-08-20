The Louth Mavericks want YOU!

The Louth Mavericks American Football team want local players to become part of the club for the forthcoming season with a major day of training planned for August 22 at St Oliver’s Community College. After a great day at the Shield play offs recently, the club is now intent on adding to its numbers in the region.

“Building on the talent we already have in the club is now the number one priority for the board ahead of the Championship and DV1 league campaigns,’ stated board member Kelly Dwyer.

‘ Our Flag team (non-contact for 16yo+, men and women) trains on Thursdays at 7pm and Sundays at 12pm in Dundalk IT. Our Contact/Kitted team is due to return to training in Dundalk IT on Sundays at 10am. Ahead of this, we have organized full-contact Rookie Camps (recruitment camp) in a number of areas across Louth, including Sunday 22nd August from 10 am to 1 pm in St. Oliver’s Community College.

‘We have all of the equipment; pads and helmets, required so attendees need only bring boots and gum shields. There is something for everyone within the club, with senior mens kitted American Football teams and non-contact Flag Football teams available for women, men and 16+ year olds, further details are available from our facebook or instagram pages or by contacting louthmavericks@gmail.com. All welcome and no experience necessary so we hope to see you there!,’ Kelly stated,

Clubs such as Dublin Rebels, Westmeath Minotaurs, Cill Dara Crusaders, North Dublin Pirates, UCD, Trinity and the Louth Mavericks American Football Club come together for the final day of games ahead of the Flag Football Multicode Shield playoffs recently. Having started the Shield season slow with a 2-win 2-loss record, the Louth Mavericks needed two wins to clinch a playoff spot.

Despite being the under-dog against Trinity who also had the home advantage, the Louth Mavericks were up for the battle. Two early interceptions from 17 year old Larry “The Legend” Dabasinskas left Trinity QB Ben Dowling shell-shocked an unable find an offensive flow. Larry had spent the day before at the Irish Wolfhounds training, having received a recent call-up to try out. There, he spent the day reading starting Irish QB Ben Dowling’s tendencies which is an important skill for any American Football defensive player and assisted him greatly in the Shield fixture.

Scoring plays came from the air with QB Aaron Finley connecting with Declan Mulvihill and Nathan Hearty, for two and one touchdown’s respectively. Defensive sacks coming from Meg Eze throughout the game put further pressure on Trinity’s offence with the game being clinched off by an interception from Brendan Simms. The game finished with a shield upset 18-13 in favour of the Mavericks, and got recognition on the week’s episode of The Domestic Game podcast for being one of the best games of the season.

Unfortunately, the winning momentum couldn’t see the Mavericks through the next fixture with the Westmeath Minotaurs ultimately coming out with the coveted playoff spot.

‘It was a disappointing finish to a fantastic Shield campaign for the club. However, we now look ahead now to the AFI Flag League and building the full-contact kitted Senior Men’s American Football team back up again for the Premier One AFI kitted league. These competitions have always been our priority and the win against Trinity has gone a long way in boosting the confidence in the team and instilling the belief that Mavericks can ultimately go the distance and bring the AFI League cup home,’ Kelly added.