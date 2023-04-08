The locals who met US president Joe Biden on his previous visit to Louth

Aoibhinn Brennan at a press event in Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown before the forthcoming visit to the Cooley region by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

President Joe Biden’s previous visits to north Louth were pretty relaxed affairs which gave him the opportunity to chat with his Cooley cousins and others as he mingled with well-wishers in Lily Finnegan’s and Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant.

While security will be much tighter this time round as he returns as the 46th President of the United States, those who met him previously are hoping to get the opportunity to greet him again.

Aoibhinn Brennan from Lordship was only five years when she met Mr Biden on June 25 2016.

Her Dad Shane had taken her down to the pub and they were standing outside when Mr Biden went over to her.

"He was trying to get away from a swarm of journalists and saw me. He came over and asked my age. He kissed my hand and told me not to date boys until I was 30.”

The moment was captured by press photographers and appeared on television and newspapers around the world.

"It was an impromptu moment – those are the best,” said Mr Brennan. “I was mowing the lawn and came down here for the craic.”

He said that they would now like to give a copy of that photograph to President Biden during next week's visit.

Also hoping to meet the President is Sandra Duffy from Lordship, who was born the day of President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

She was seven when she was among a group of children pictured with him when he stopped off at Fitzpatrick’s in 2016.

"We met him in the pub. He was very nice, he was singing a few songs.”

Tommy and Celia Keenan also recalled meeting Mr Biden after then owner Danny Fitzpatrick invited them down to the pub

"He was just having a drink like he was one of the locals. He had no airs and graces, you would never think who he was,” said Tommy.

"He was just a gentleman," said Celia, who last month was introduced to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton at the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Aldershot, London.

“I have met him once, that's good enough,” said Tommy when asked if he was hoping to meet President Biden again.