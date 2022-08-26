The late Des Casey played key role in selecting Jack Charlton

Des Casey receives the Administration Award from Jim Smyth, Deputy Editor, The Argus watched by Ivan Harrow. Grants of Ireland and Karl Dolan, Cuchulainn Crystal at the Sports Star Awards Night 2002 held in the Fairways Hotel.

11 February 1986; Jack Charlton, accompanied by Des Casey, right, and Joe Delaney, assistant honorary treasurer of the FAI, arrives at Dublin airport four days after his appointment as Republic of Ireland manager. Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dundalk’s Des Casey who passed away this week played a key role in the selection of the most successful manager in Irish football, the late Jack Charlton. As the town paid a final farewell to the former FAI Prresident and UEFA Vice President on Friday morning, we republish an interview from the pages of The Argus in March 2001 in which he recalls how Ireland landed upon Charlton and how that led to qualification for Euro ‘88 and the next two World Cups in 1990 and 1994.

During his term as President of the Football Association of Ireland, Des Casey made one decision which was to have a profound effect on Irish football and was ultimately to lead to Irelands greatest days in the sport.

Des was into his last year in his term of office, when he oversaw the appointment of a new Irish manager to succeed Eoin Hand.

As no one is ever likely to forget the man Des and the FAI Board decided to appoint was former England centre half and World Cup winner, Jack Charlton.

As Des recalls however the decision at the time was not universally popular.

“In October 1985 we were beaten in Moscow and missed out on qualification for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. We had beaten Russia in the first match in Dublin”.

“I knew after the Moscow match that we had to make a change. The FAI met on the 22nd November 1985 following our last group game a 4-1 defeat by Denmark in Lansdowne Road and decided to advertise the position of Irish manager in the Irish and British press as well as the UEFA news magazine and in conjunction with that it was proposed that the late Dr. Tony O’Neill and I should identify a number of suitable candidates in the UK and go and meet them - a head hunting exercise in fact”.

“Unofficially I had made contact with Liverpool after the game in Moscow about the possibility of Bob Paisley, but was informed he was out and would not be interest in being a runner at all”.

“Tony O’Neill and I then went on this head hunting trip to England on the weekend of the 6th-8th December 1985. We first met Jack Charlton at the Excelsior Hotel at Manchester Airport before driving to meet Pat Crerand in Manchester and later a former manager at Everton Gordon Lee at Knutsford Service Station on the M1. We then drove down to London in lashing rain and late that night met Terry Neill who had been manager of Arsenal at a hotel in South Mimms outside London. The following day, Saturday 9th December, we went to watch QPR play West Ham with West Ham winning 1-0. Then we drove out to Black Heath in outer London very late that night to meet Theo Foley who was with Milwall and who had been playing away that afternoon. It was about 1 a.m. when we finally sat down with Theo”.

“On Sunday we went up to Peterborough to meet Noel Cantwell coming back to Birmingham were we met John Giles and Billy McNeill”.

“We reported back to the FAI on December 20th on the individuals we had interviewed and said we had others to meet and were given a mandate to continue our search”.

“The papers at the time would have definitely favoured a manager based in Dublin and I personally might have had a marginal preference for Johnny Giles.

Billy McNeill who was manager with Manchester City at the time enthusiastically wanted the job. It was agreed that we would report in full to a meeting of the FAI Council on Friday 10th January 1986 and on Thursday 9th January I travelled over to Manchester to meet the late Peter Swales then Chairman of Manchester City and Freddie Pye. We were prepared to negotiate a deal for a given number of days for McNeill for which we would pay compensation to Manchester City and also pay McNeill, but in my view in the final analysis Manchester City were effectively asking us to pay his full wages for them as well as his international attendance”.

“One of our targets was Brian Clough and we did make contact with the Chairman of Nottingham Forest, Maurice Roworth, but he adamantly refused us permission to approach Clough, although we were strongly encouraged by some to go and talk to him anyway I said no, we observed the rules of the game and didn’t do so”.

“Jack was the first one that we met, he knew all about the players and he rolled them off the tip of his tongue, Lawrenson, Brady, Stapleton, Moran, McGrath, etc, etc. He said with the quality we had it was ridiculous that we hadn’t qualified and if given the opportunity, he reckoned he could do so. We spent about an hour talking and Jack was certainly impressive and obviously was going to be a strong candidate”.

In his autobiography Jack Charlton recalls that initial meeting with Tony O’Neill and Des Casey as follows:

The talks were short and to the point. They wanted to know what I thought of the way international football was evolving; how I would go about organising a team and - pointedly - if there was a risk of me doing another ‘Newcastle’ on them.

Now that upset me more than a little. In all my football career, I’d never been a quitter, I’d stood and fought my corner whenever I’d been. And I would have done the same at St James’ Park, had it not been for the louts who were more interested in trouble than football.

I got the impression that the FAI were on their way to interview more people, and since I had a function to attend, the talks ended pretty smartly with a handshake and no promises either way.

After that I didn’t give it a second thought, so you can imagine my surprise when I’m away doing a job in Birmingham a fortnight later and I get a call from Jimmy Armfield, the former England player who I’d worked with on the Daily Express.

‘Congratulations, you’ve got the job’, he starts off.

‘What job?’.

‘Managing Ireland, ‘ And I swear I’d forgotten all about it!

At the FAI Council on January 10th, 1986, Des states, that he and Tony O’Neill reported that they had also interviewed former Irish international Paddy Mulligan, former Dundalk manager, Jim McLaughlin and Liam Tuohy and there was an expression of interest in the job from John Bond who at the time was manager of Norwich City.

“A few days before Christmas, John Giles had telephoned to say that he felt that there was some hostility to him and he was withdrawing from the race. So at the meeting of January 10th a short list was drawn up of Jack Charlton, Billy McNeill and Liam Tuohy. As I’ve already pointed out we had met the Manchester City representatives only the day before and it was some days after the January 10th meeting when we had received Manchester City’s offer that we made the decision to discount Billy McNeill, because City’s formula was simply unacceptable. The former Glasgow Celtic player and manager, was very much the favourite to land the Irish job until that point and he was bitterly disappointed at the outcome”.

“It then boiled down to Jack Charlton or Liam Tuohy, however the late Fran Fields and some other members of the Executive committee telephoned John Giles and prevailed upon him to reconsider his position. Giles telephoned me and said that he would like to be reconsidered and we informed the executive accordingly and he was back in the race, extending the short list to three names once again. Around that time, mid January, I did ring Jack again just to confirm his interest and inform him of up to date developments”.

Eventually the decision to appoint a new Irish manager was made on Friday February 7th, 1986 and on the third vote a new Irish manager emerged, Jack Charlton arrived in Dublin on February 11th to accept his appointment, before attending his first press conference in the Westbury Hotel on February 12th to meet the Irish media.

Explaining why they opted for Charlton over the long list of possible candidates Des recalls, “He was available, with no club affiliations, he had no strings attached. From his appraisal of the players, Tony and I had been impressed, he knew what he was talking about. He had an impressive track record at club level and international playing experience at the highest level and he had been a front runner from the start”.

“He was the right man in the right place at the right time. There was a lot of politics about the appointment, some other parties tried to bring in Bob Paisley at the 11th hour but as far as I was concerned Bob had not been on the short list, he wasn’t interviewed because I’d been clearly told in October that he wasn’t available or in fact interested and whilst he was presented as a candidate, it was clearly divisive”.

“There was a certain element in the executive and the press that wanted Liam Tuohy back and they were pushing him and also strong support from a number of influential people in the executive for John Giles, but regrettably there had being some unwarranted criticism of John when he was previously in charge and a degree of hate mail into Merrion Square at that time”.

“Tony and I kept in touch on a daily basis and we kept it transparent all the way and it’s ironic to recall now that Jack was the very first candidate we had interviewed on December 8th, 1985”.

“The eventual decision to appoint Jack was a major policy change, this was a non-national, non-resident manager, it was a huge breakthrough, and all of us were somewhat apprehensive how it would be received”.

The former FAI President was confident of Charlton’s ability from the beginning. “Jack said he would get results with the players. We lost our first match against Wales on March 26th, but the first indication that we were on the verge of something big was when we won a four team international summer tournament in Iceland and then of course in October 1987 Gary Mackay of Scotland scored the goal against Bulgaria which put us through to Euro 88, the European Championships in Germany - our first venture into the big time”.

“After that we had eight great years, qualifying for the World Cup in 1990 and 1994. At the time we appointed Jack it is fair to say that the FAI’s financial position was fairly precarious and coincidentially with Jack’s appointment we entered into sponsorship agreements with Opel and Adidas and our financial situation improved gradually and remained so for the next ten years, during which the game flourished throughout the country”.

“None of us at that meeting in February 1986 could have envisaged that the decision we made that day would change the entire face of Irish soccer so dramatically over the following ten years. It might be described as a gamble at the time - it certainly paid off”.

Apart from being involved in appointing Jack Charlton as Irish manager, the two have maintained a lasting friendship. “Jack’s wife Pat, would come and stay with us here in Dundalk whenever Ireland were playing at home and we are still in regular touch”.

Des’s wife Mary and Pat Charlton remain close friends and the Casey’s hope to visit Jack and Pat in Newcastle before the end of the season, if the existing travel restrictions are lifted, before then.