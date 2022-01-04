Many will remember John Kirwan from Drogheda as the infamous Simple Simon from the Drogheda Pantomime, with John Kirwan becoming a staple name through the town.

John began his pantomime career at the age of 19, following a spell of loneliness after the passing of his father. He heard that the crew were recruiting cast members and decided to give it a go, explaining that he hasn’t looked back since.

He started out by playing Humpty Dumpty, but his talents were quickly realised and he was given the opportunity to bring Simple Simon to life a year later.

John has been portraying the character since 1980 as Simple Simon is a malleable character who was included in all the shows, in one form or another.

The character was brought in to be a part of the annual pantomime, providing John with the opportunity to explore his creative and comedic side. John was given free reign over his character, with permission to make the character as funny and outlandish as he pleased.

John said, "Simple Simon was brought in as a comedian for children, and he is still part of the story telling. Simple Simon is another story.”

Upon John’s decision to retire the role, he missed it immensely, however he wanted to see what it was like not taking part in the Pantomime anymore. He felt as though he had achieved everything he could from the group, and felt it was time to let it go.

Simple Simon is such a huge success among audiences that his legacy continues to live on in the shows. John plays him so well that even when he retired he couldn’t stay away.

After two years off the stage, John was invited back to redeem his position.

Generations of families have witnessed the marvel of Simple Simon in the Drogheda Pantomime as John explained, "even when the kids grew up, they would bring their kids – I’m seeing nearly three generations of people who come to the pantomime.”

He notes his favourite moments of playing Simple Simon involve making the star cast members laugh, and break character. If John was able to get them laughing, then the audience was guaranteed to laugh even louder.

John laughed about getting pre stage jitters every year, “the fact is, although you had a script, it was always referred to as a skeleton script. You would add to the script, or find different things that might work better. You had your first line, and your last line, and they were the two most important things in the panto.”

John has executed several roles through his time in the pantomime, playing a sailor, soldier, a guard, a witchdoctor and a mummy.