The future starts here

The Late Night League winners with organisers and officials at the finals night.

COMMUNITY leaders have expressed delight at how a multi-agency backed project has helped transform a club, rocked by an arson attack on its premises just a few months ago.

Drogheda Boys FC attracted all the wrong headlines when their base was set on fire.

But the Late Night League finals at their all-weather pitch saw hundreds of young people take part and provide the headlines that could spark a new era of cooperation in the town.

The atmosphere is great and the behaviour is brilliant. Hopefully we’ll show the kids around the place that there’s a facility here to use and it’s down to how they treat it,’ Graham Campbell from the Drogheda Boys stated.

Supt Andrew Watters added, ‘breaking down barriers amongst people and communities is what the future is all about as well as total engagement. Nights like this restores your faith.’