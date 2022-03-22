Louth

The duo building a bridge to a better future for Drogheda

Michael Keogh and Grainne Berrill of the Drogheda Implementation Board. Expand

Michael Keogh and Grainne Berrill of the Drogheda Implementation Board.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

Michael Keogh knows he has a big task ahead but is ready for the challenge.

As chair of the Drogheda Implementation Board housed in the Louth and Meath Enterprise Training Board (LMETB), he has been entrusted with carrying out the 70+ recommendations contained within the scoping report carried out by Vivian Geiran in 2020.

