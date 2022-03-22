The duo building a bridge to a better future for Drogheda

Michael Keogh knows he has a big task ahead but is ready for the challenge.

As chair of the Drogheda Implementation Board housed in the Louth and Meath Enterprise Training Board (LMETB), he has been entrusted with carrying out the 70+ recommendations contained within the scoping report carried out by Vivian Geiran in 2020.

The exercise was as a direct result of the town being plunged into crisis by a lethal gang feud, but two years later, the Drogheda native is feeling optimistic about the town’s future.

“We have a two-year brief so we will do our damnedest to make sure those 73 actions are implemented; we will identify initiatives that will also make a difference and will put down foundations for better ways of doing things in the town,” he says. “During the Fleadh, I was struck by the level of energy, enthusiasm and pride within the community for those two years, and that epitomized that this is a good town, there are really good people, and if we can harness that, it will make a big difference.”

A retired civil servent, although now living in Dublin, Michael was born and reared in Drogheda.

“I grew up in Stockwell Street and went to school in the Sisters of Charity in Fair Street and St Joseph’s CBS,” says Michael. “My dad Mick worked in Anderson’s and Monaghan’s, and my mum Evelyn (Matthews) knew the difference education could make to people’s lives and was a big driver for our family.”

He had wanted to be a schoolteacher, but a lack of a musical ear meant he entered the civil service- at 18, where he remained until his retirement four years ago.

“Even though I hadn’t lived in the town for many years, I was very aware what was happening in Drogheda, but I was still very surprised when I got the call to chair the board,” says Michael. “But I knew they wanted someone from here, so I thought, let’s give it a go, and here I am!”

Michael says the problems that hit Drogheda are not unique to the town.

“You see it in Dublin and all over the country; the way communities become very negatively impacted by the actions of very small groups,” he says. “When you look at somewhere like Moneymore, it’s a very small group of people who have created such a negative impression of what is a thriving, vibrant and energetic community, with fantastic people in it.”

Michael says he has been bowled over by what he has seen in community groups all over the town.

“Places like the Connect Family Resources Centre are doing incredible work, in such a small space with limited funding, and the difference it makes to both parents and children is immense,” he says. “We want to learn from them and replicate it if we can on the southside of the town.”

The addition of two community representatives has been invaluable to the board.

“We have Louise Mahony of the Red Door Centre and Valerie Artherton from Moneymore, and that sort of experience and know how is priceless and will help us so much,” he says.

“The other thing that struck me was the commitment from Minister Helen McEntee herself, and we have access to her and her officials, and that is vital.”

At one stage in 2018/2019, the level of crime and violence in Drogheda appeared to be out of control.,

Minister McEntee commissioned a Community Safety and Wellbeing scoping report produced by Mr Geiran, former Director of the Probation Service.

The Drogheda Implementation Board is the core driver and coordinator of change associated with the implementation of the recommendations within this report. The Board consists of senior decision makers from relevant agencies such as An Garda Síochána; Probation Service; Local Authority; HSE; TUSLA; LMETB; Louth LEADER Partnership; and Community Representatives.

“The report comprehensively addressed the ongoing challenges and needs experienced by communities in Drogheda and identified opportunities to connect, support and strengthen services in the area.” explains Michael. “Vivian Geiran was upfront about the 73 actions that were needed in the town, but this is not the end of the story, so it’s important we get an input from the four subgroups we set up within the community and work up proposals that we can make a pitch for.

“They could be pilots, they could be a review of services, they could be things that could make a huge difference for the people of Drogheda; so, the subgroups will work them up, come to the board and we can see if they should be forward for a pitch for funding.”

Michael knows actions speak louder than words, and the people of Drogheda want to know this is a board which is producing tangible results, and not just a talking shop.

“The most important first step was the extra resources the gardai got, which has put a lid on the level of violence which had been happening in the town, which was a real driver of people feeling unsafe,” he says. “Chief Supt Christy Mangan and his team have really made an impact, and that extends out as far as Laytown and Bettystown too.”

Other immediate results were the drugs court being established, three primary schools were given additional support and staffing, the Probation Service was allocated an additional probation officer to the Louth Team and additional funding has been allocated to the Red Door Project.

“We have been out and about in the past few months visiting as many places as possible, like the Red Door and community groups, and have met the local TDs and councillors twice, and we are all working for the same team,” he explains.

Michael is clear that he couldn’t do this alone and is lucky to have one of Drogheda’s most active advocates as his right-hand woman.

“Having Grainne (Berrill) on board has made a huge difference, with her background in the volunteer sector she knows everyone in the community and that’s the really important part of this; the participation of those embedded in the community,” says Michael. “Having someone of her knowledge on the ground on a daily basis, going to all the subgroup meetings, is absolutely vital to the success of the board and the implementation of the plan.

Grainne was manager of the Louth Volunteer Centre for many years, and says she is relishing this new challenge to improve the lot of the town.

“I have a bird’s-eye view of the groups, and I can make all connections and join the dots,” she adds. “It’s really important to know who to talk to, who to bring in, so we can get these actions carried out,” says Grainne. “The level of good will in the town is phenomenal – people want this to work, no matter what their political persuasion – and we are all singing from the same hymn sheet.”

Both Grainne and Michael agree on one thing as well; this plan and board is unashamedly about Drogheda and its challenges.

“Our focus is about getting additional funding for Drogheda and its environs – that's the challenge for the HSE, for LCC/MCC, Enterprise Ireland, IDA, Failte Ireland, and that’s my message to them,” says Michael. “When you are looking at policies, you have to carve out a piece for Drogheda, and it must be additional.

“I am very clear that I don’t want funding taken away from Dundalk or Mid Louth, it must be additional funding for Drogheda – which is what we were promised - and that is the basis for all our pitches.”

The success or not of the plan rests on the provision of sufficient funding, and picking the right projects to back.

“We have a fair wind at the minute – we have a Minister strongly committed to it, we have a dedicated board, we have the support of the town’s people and politicians – so let’s use that fair wind to get things done,” concludes Michael. “We welcome ideas from people within the community and for everyone to get involved, with less negativity and more positivity about the town.”