The day Paddy Clarke brought the pride back to the Wee County

MAY 2000

LOUTH... 1-13 OFFALY... 0-13

CROKE Park may not have looked as majestic as usual on Sunday but a tremendous victory by Louth means that few who were there from the Wee County will care. What this victory meant to this young band of players was clearly apparent from the unbridled scenes of joy that followed the final whistle.

Louth manager, Paddy Clarke, for one absorbed every minute of the Croke Park atmosphere before he limped around to the Louth’s dressing room in the corner of the old Hogan Stand under the new Canal End.

His long walk of joy was impaired somewhat by a muscle strain to his calf, sustained when he jumped into the air to celebrate the final whistle.

The slight pain was never going to stop Clarke from reflecting on his side’s victory.

‘I couldn’t care if I’d broken my leg at the minute’, said Clarke to the gathering media.

‘This result means so much to Louth, we needed to win more than Offaly and I knew that, but we tried to keep the pressure off the lads during the week.’

He went on: ‘I thought we were going to have another chapter in the history of failures when we kicked those easy wides in the first half but at half time we used Aughrim as a rallying call to the lads.

‘That was the day when things turned our way and despite playing against a gale force wind we came away with a win.’

Despite the scenes of joy Clarke was anxious to pay special tribute to absent midfielder, Aidan O’Neill, whose father, Kevin, died on Friday.

‘Aidan is a fabulous footballer and we said to the lads before the game that when we needed Aidan two weeks ago in Mullingar he pulled us through with a man of the match display.

‘Today was our turn to pull him through and in some way cheer him up.’

O’Neills absence left Clarke with a selection problem and he admitted afterwards that the straight, logical choice was to start with Paddy McGuigan, however he pointed out the players wanted Seamus O’Hanlon to start, for his presence.

‘We knew that Seamus only had thirty, thirty five minutes but we said go out and give it a go for a long as he could and then we would bring Paddy in.

‘We brought Seamus back in because we needed a big man at full forward to win possession.’

He explained: The ball was coming straight back out from that area and we said if Seamus was in there at least the full back would mark from behind and not from the front because he would be afraid of the high ball and that would give us the chance to get possession in the forwards’.

Man of the moment was Louth’s goalscorer Simon Gerard who was beseiged by the media looking for confirmation that he got the vital touch for the only goal of the game.

He gleefully obliged: ‘It was a great cross from Ollie who saw me making the run and I knew when I saw the ball coming across that I would get it without going into the square.’ Gerrard went on to reveal that his only other strike for Louth was also against Offaly in the opening round of the National League. ‘I’d like to say that went into the top corner but it didn’t. After the goal Offaly never got close to the goal they needed. ‘Stephen Mclia had a great game and you knew that he was going to blot out anything that Offaly threw at him in front of goal.’ The 22-year-old concluded by suggesting that this victory would hopefully be the stepping stone for greater things for Louth football. ‘This win means everything to us and will be a great boost of confidence.

COLM NALLY - Hadn’t got a shot at goal to save during the course of the match, however he acted well as a sweeper particularly in the second half and his handling of a number of high balls under his crossbar was flawless. Kickouts were not at their best Rating 7.

BREEN PHILIPS - Like Brendan Reilly, neither were marking Offaly’s best players, as their corner forwards were disappointing. Still has a tendancy to foul his man and concede frees. Rating 7.

STEPHEN MELIA - The veteran of the team, Melia led by example and while he was under some pressure early on he stamped his authority on the full back line in the second half when Louth snuffed out any chance of an Offaly comeback. Rating 8

BRENDAN REILLY - Slow at clearing his line on a number of occasions in the first half and one of his clearances was blocked down for an Offaly point. Also tends to foul to cheaply. Rating 7.

PETER McGINNlTY - Maturing into an accomplished defender, has great strength and speed. Scored a great point in the first half and made himself available for breaks down the Offaly wing. Rating 7.

AARON HOEY - Started very well, however his distribution was loose on a number of occasions. Suffered somewhat because of Offaly’s dominance in the midfield sector. Rating

7.

SIMON GERRARD - Tenacity personified, the Newtown Blues defender covered every blade of Croke Park, hussled, harried the player in possession into a mistake time and time again and then popped up for the crucial goal in the second half. Rating 9.

SEAMUS O’HANLON - A first for Louth, for a player to start, be substituted and come back on in the same match. Won the first ball in midfield, played a good pass out to Simon Gerrard on the wing, but otherwise the game bypassed him. Won vital possession when he came on in the second half. Rating 6.

MARTIN FARRELLY - Like Gerrard had boundless energy, missed a couple of scoring chances but he also scored two crucial points and continues to develop into a top intercounty player. Rating 8.

MARK STANFIELD - Scored four terrific points, none of which were straightforward, missed a couple of chances, but his performance was much improved from the semi final and his ability to take scores from forty yards will be a bonus come the championship. Rating 8.

NICKY MALONE - Captain on the day he spoke well and paid a warm tribute to Aidan O’Neill. Played a captain’s part on the field, won plenty of possession, however his passing was off the mark at times. One late chance to run in on goal, but he bouncing ball deceived him. Rating 7.

OLLIE MCDONNELL -Along with Mark Stanfield was Louth’s most potent attacker in the early stages when his pace threatened Louth’s defence. Faded out of the game, but then his pace and skill unlocked the Offaly defence for the only goal of the game. Rating 8.

DAVID REILLY - His form has dipped somewhat in recent games, but again he tried hard and was dropping deep to make himself available for a pass. Had a couple of chances for points but only returned one point. Rating. 6.

DARREN KIRWAN - A first taste of Croke Park for the St Patricks man he scored a good point in the first half from a Martin Farrelly pass. Moved to corner forward in the second half for Cathal O’Hanlon but he struggled to make an impact. Rating 6.

JOHN PAUL ROONEY - The occasion might have got the better of the young forward in the first half, but he still ended the afternoon with three points and finished Louth’s top scorer in the National League. Kicked a crucial free kick in the second half and displayed all his chest of skill to create the space to score Louth’s insurance point at the end. Rating 7.

CATHAL O’HANLON - His fitness will need improving before the championship match, but he still has much to offer Louth’s forward line, showed great strength in scoring his point. Rating 7.

PADDY MCGUIGAN - Worked hard following his introduction at half time and won a _higher percentage of ball than Seamus O’Kanlon, however Louth by passed midfield for much of the second half. Rating 7

CHRISTY GRIMES - Luckily Louth recycled the ball to score a much needed point after Grimes hit the post with a free kick in the second half. Had a chance to score from the rebound but opted to pass, instead. Rating 6.