The day Brad and Harrison visited Clogherhead

25 YEARS AGO this month, Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford jetted in (well, arrived by helicopter) in Clogherhead as part of the production of the film, ‘The Devil’s Own’.

Their arrival caught everyone by surprise.

Few, if any, locals or holidaymkers in the area were able to catch a glimpse of the two Hollywood superstars, who maintained a low profile as they hopped by helicopter between Clogherhead and Arklow, a second location for the Columbia Pictures film.

From early on the previous Wednesday morning the main road leading from Clogherhead village to the port was closed to the public, with stern-faced private security guards, backed up by Gardai, manning a series of roadblocks. And overly eager journalists from the tabloid newspapers, such as The Sun and the Daily Mirror, were turned away and had to slink off ignominiously and empty-handed, despite dramatic pleas to be allowed on the set.

However, a reporter managed to make their way to the scene of the film ‘action’ - but only by climbing along the sometimes perilous cliff leading from the beach to the pier.

Their efforts were rewarded when a Columbia Pictures official agreed, after some diplomatic persuasion, to allow them to cover the filmmaking proceedings for the Drogheda Independent.

‘You mean Brad Pitt was here and we didn’t get to see him - or touch him!’ gasped one of his fans, Lorraine Jasper, who worked in the Red Sail fish processing factory which is only a stone’s throw from where the cameras were rolling.

There were disappointing expressions, too, on the faces of her workmates, cousins Treasa Byrne and Alison Byrne, and Matthew Kirwan, all of Clogherhead, who were attracted to the busy set during their lunch break.

‘Maybe Brad and Harrison Ford will be back later,’ said Lorraine hopefully, but in vain as it turned out. We have to work and the only chance we have of getting down is on our lunch break.’

They had missed the excitement of the megastar duo flying in by helciopter from their Dublin hotel at 10.45 a.m., but leaving just as dramatically a short time later for another scene being shot in Arklow.

Most of the film shooting took place in what was formerly the An Oige youth hostel and also one-time Coast Guard Station cottage.

As filming took place, revolver shots could be heard ringing out inside the old stone building as actor Shane Dunne, of Dublin, playing the younger version of the role filled by Brad Pitt, plaintively shouted, ‘Dad, Dad.’ Then a woman, who had obviously been shot, was heard crying out in pain.

Some local people, as well as holidaymakers and hitchhikers, were highly resentful of what a number of them described as ‘over the top’ and ‘heavy-handed’ security surrounding the filming area.

‘We should be allowed to travel on the roads in and around the pier,’ said one local who did not wanted to be named. ‘We realise that people can’t be allowed ot crawl all over the set, but it was going too far with the security. We were being blocked from using a road that we use every day.’