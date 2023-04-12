The Boys are Back in Town bringing their Bad Reputation!

Back in ’76 Phillo sang “The Boys Are Back in town” and on Easter Saturday it rang true for four lads from Drogheda as ‘Bad Reputation’, Ireland’s premier Thin Lizzy tribute band, came home to play The Barrel Venue at McHugh’s.

Hitting the stage shortly after 10pm to a full house this much anticipated gig didn’t disappoint. From the opening sounds of the prison sirens they launched into ‘Jailbreak’ followed by ‘Emerald’, ‘Southbound’ and ‘Rosalie’.

The tempo slowed down a bit for ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ dedicated to a friend “who isn’t here any more” before they picked up the pace and worked their way through an extensive back catalogue of Lizzy classics. No matter who your favourite guitarist was in the life of Ireland’s best loved band you got to hear something from that era.

For me the highlight of the evening was ‘Still In Love With You’ with the two guitar solos handled effortlessly by Flash Murphy and Colm McSherry, whose twin lead playing throughout the night was as good as Scott Gorham and whoever else was on stage with him at the time. Kieran McDonnell had the job of looking after the driving bass lines that Mr Lynott was famous for and Johnny Kerr made the drumming of Brian Downey look simple. Not an easy thing to do.

After getting through ‘Are You Ready’, Waiting For An Alibi’, Cowboy Song’, Boys Are Back In Town” among others, the two hour set was close to the end when they finished off with ‘Whiskey In The Jar’. But they were not getting off the stage that easy so with the crowd shouting for more they duly obliged with a blistering version of Róisín Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend, A fitting tribute to Gary Moore who’s 71st birthday would have been this week.

Definitely a performance to remember from the local lads and another great night in McHugh’s, Drogheda’s finest music venue.