Anna Pang was first diagnosed with Arthritis when she was just two years old.

“That’s probably why I have a good attitude towards it because it’s been my entire life. I wish I didn’t have it so I could run like other people, or chase after the kids properly,” says Anna.

Now 38, Anna suffers from JIA (Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis), which was previously called Stills Disease.

Last week, in order to bring awareness to the disease, Anna posted videos of a day in her life, detailing the struggles she faces daily. Executed alongside Arthritis Ireland’s national awareness week, the organisation aimed to bring recognition to the disease from Monday 4 to Sunday 10.

With every day varying, Anna never experiences a typical day, but rather wakes up with morning stiffness, and extreme tiredness as the day progresses.

Working three days a week in the office, Anna fortunately works the rest at home.”Thankfully I’m in an office so I’m able to sit down most of the day and work and my colleagues are quite helpful, and when I get home I’ve got great support from my husband and my parents. I couldn’t do life without them.”

While only 38, Anna has already had her hips and shoulders replaced. She can usually feel when a flare up is coming on, which can last for months at a time, but she has to just let it run its course.

“It has been hard trying to hold down jobs over the years.

“Whenever I get a flare up, they can come every so often, but they come really badly, they just attack a particular joint, so hence the hips had to be replaced, and the shoulders,” said Anna. “When that happens you just don’t get much movement after it so it’s just kind of years and years of wear and tear form the arthritis.”

“What helps me cope with the pain is distraction from it. I love chatting to people which helps take my mind away from it and I also pray. My faith has helped me through all these years of painful nights and hospital stays and surgeries.”

“When it was just me I could just rest in my room or lie on the couch, but now that I’m a mother, that’s much harder to do. I’ve two wee boys that still need me no matter what. I may struggle to hold my boys or change a nappy, but having a good support system has helped so much.”

Needing help with the most basic tasks, Anna’s mother is a huge support system for her, coming to her house to help wash her hair and cutting her toenails as she is unable to do these little things.

“Obviously you get your daily struggles around the house, bending down to pick up something or sweeping or hoovering. You just get really tired doing them.

“It makes the basic everyday things tough, just getting up off the seat of a couch, getting dressed. I’d just be very slow at doing all that type of stuff.”

Having been on medication for her condition for years, she explained some of the medication she has previously taken no longer exists.

“Some things they would never dream of giving you anymore, so I’ve probably been trialled and error-ed and punched with different types of drugs,” she laughed.

Now getting an injection every week, Anna said she takes alternative medication too, such as vitamins and natural remedies.

Remembering that Arthritis is a hidden disease, Anna receives comments when using her disabled parking pass. “People will say, oh you can’t park there, and I’m like, I can barely walk.”

“I used to get the train years ago to commute to Dublin,” she reminisced, “but I’d be dead sore when I worked up there, but nobody would get up off their seat for you because they wouldn’t think there’s anything wrong with you. You would have that because people don’t expect young people to be sore.”

As there was little awareness when Anna was a child, she said she tries to be more involved in today’s world, trying to bring awareness to the public that children can suffer from this condition.

“When going to school, my gosh, my school had so many stairs, the struggle. I just wanted to fit in, I didn’t want to tell anyone I had arthritis when I was young, like I was mortified.

“Whereas nowadays you might have an OT who will go visit your school and assess it and you might get things to help write, such as laptops. There would be a lot more services these days, but when I was a kid there wasn’t.

“In primary school my mam would drive onto campus when the other kids were in class just to drop me to the door, and would pick me up earlier so I didn’t have to walk all the way out the gate. My life had to be adapted in so many ways, so as a child I don’t think there were enough services at all.”