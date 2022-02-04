Thank you! DYD to receive €5,000 from annual Coca-Cola funding

Drogheda Youth Development has been awarded a share of €100,000 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

The local community group is one of 13 around the country committed to supporting the future of young people across the island of Ireland, and who are ro receive a grant share of this year’s fund.

The successful Louth based non-profit organisation is Drogheda Youth Development, receiving €5,000 in funding.

Drogheda Youth Development will offer young people in Co Louth aged 21-25 a six-week course, preparing them for employment by engaging in several confidence-building activities. These activities will include personal decision-making, literacy and numeracy support, stress management, and goal setting. The aim of this programme is to establish short-term work experience for eligible young people in the local area providing them with an opportunity to gain insight into their chosen area of work along with the necessary accreditations to make them better placed to secure employment.

Launched in May 2021 as “A Fund Supporting the Future of Young People across the Island,” grants totalling €100,000 were awarded by a panel of judges to projects seeking support for initiatives targeted at 16–25-year-olds. These projects will help to build their resilience, meet the education gaps that exist and tackle the mental health challenges young people are facing today.