Tesco delivers smiles to Harry (5) with a special Christmas gift

Tesco van drivers Josh Byrne and Darren Sherlock, from the Donore Road store, who delivered a miniature Tesco delivery van to Harry Murphy (5) at his Windmill Road creche.

There was a very special surprise for one little Tullyallan lad on Friday, as Tesco delivered more than groceries to his creche; they brought the gift of happiness too!

Children attending the “Just Kids” crèche on Windmill Road, Drogheda welcomed local Tesco delivery drivers Josh Byrne and Darren Sherlock, from the Donore Road store, who took time out of their busy schedules to present a replica Tesco delivery van to Harry Murphy, aged 5, from Townley Hall, Tullyallen, Co. Louth.

Harry is a massive fan of the drivers who service the crèche and in particular, loves to see Josh arrive with the deliveries and to try on his hi-vis jacket.

“Harry is obsessed with the Tesco delivery people who visit us weekly and in particular he really loves to see Josh coming in,” says crèche owner, Yvonne Carr. “What Josh and Darren did was a lovely gesture, and I know they weren’t looking for recognition but it’s a lovely representation of these men and Tesco Ireland. They made our day; it’s so lovely to see there is genuine kindness in good people.”

Harry is the son of Peter and Petrina Murphy and like his Dad, has a love of trucks and tractors.

“Josh and Darren took time out of their day to visit the crèche with a delivery for Harry and we are blown away by their kindness,” said Harry’s Mammy, Petrina. “We would love that they be appreciated and recognised for what they did today and every time they visit. All the drivers are great, but these two men went above and beyond - a huge thank you to Josh and Darren”.

For Harry, nothing Santy could bring will ever compare to this day!”

Harry has one older brother Jack, aged 7, who he will share his Tesco truck with.