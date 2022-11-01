Louth

Tenants in Drogheda apartment block living in fear amidst daily drug-taking, violence and vandalism

Drug-taking, violence and vandalism on regular basis.

The Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda, where tenants say anti-social behaviour has reached a crisis point. Photo Kavco Group. Expand
A smashed door from a recent violent incident in Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda. Expand
Drug parapharnalia is said to be left scattered throughtout Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda. Expand
Faeces in public areas is said to be a regular occurence in Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda. Expand
A bottle containing urine was left in the bin area of Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda. Expand
Drug parapharnalia left in the basement area of Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda. Expand
Blood in one of the lifts in Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda after a violent incident. Expand
There is evidence of rough sleeping and drug use in the bin area of Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda. Expand

Close

The Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda, where tenants say anti-social behaviour has reached a crisis point. Photo Kavco Group.

A smashed door from a recent violent incident in Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda.

Drug parapharnalia is said to be left scattered throughtout Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda.

Faeces in public areas is said to be a regular occurence in Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda.

A bottle containing urine was left in the bin area of Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda.

Drug parapharnalia left in the basement area of Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda.

Blood in one of the lifts in Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda after a violent incident.

There is evidence of rough sleeping and drug use in the bin area of Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda.

The Mill Wharf apartments in Drogheda, where tenants say anti-social behaviour has reached a crisis point. Photo Kavco Group.

Alison Comyn

Local authority tenants in a Drogheda town centre apartment complex say they are going through ‘living hell’ with anti-social behaviour in the property on a regular basis.

Families and individuals housed in Mill Wharf apartments on Constitution Hill, Drogheda, say there is persistent drug-taking in the corridors and basement, rough sleeping in the bin areas, vandalism, blood on the walls from regular violence, sexual activity in public spaces and even faeces in the lifts and corridors.

Privacy