Tenants in Drogheda apartment block living in fear amidst daily drug-taking, violence and vandalism

Local authority tenants in a Drogheda town centre apartment complex say they are going through ‘living hell’ with anti-social behaviour in the property on a regular basis.

Families and individuals housed in Mill Wharf apartments on Constitution Hill, Drogheda, say there is persistent drug-taking in the corridors and basement, rough sleeping in the bin areas, vandalism, blood on the walls from regular violence, sexual activity in public spaces and even faeces in the lifts and corridors.

Several tenants have spoken to the Drogheda Independent, ‘in despair’ at what they and their children are witnessing, and are hoping something more can be done to stop people entering the building or protect them from the behaviour.

"There is just no way these are safe conditions for children; the lifts are unsanitary, with poo, blood and broken glass every other day, and the local addicts were obviously using the building when it was derelict and continue to use it now,” said one parent, who does not want to be identified.

"The gardai are being called all the time but there is no CCTV in the building, so it’s hard to see who is causing the problems, but we know they are getting in somehow, and our door is always being banged on at all hours, and we are starting to feel like prisoners in our own homes”.

After a period of vacancy following a fire, the apartments were extensively renovated and accepted local authority tenants from February 2022. There is no suggestion the management company KPM is not responding to the complaints, and they have issued a statement addressing the problems.

“Any repairs / cleaning required at the development are carried out once received. We deal with maintenance issues on a daily basis.

Cleaning of excrement.. (was) also cleaned up the same day they were reported to our office.

The main lobby door was only just repaired in August and was vandalised again. A whole new door system has been agreed which is due to take place this week to secure the building. KPM are working with Louth Co. Co. to further try to curb vandalism, antisocial behaviour etc. at The Mill Wharf development. KPM are not responsible for tenant behaviour.”

There was no response from Louth County Council at the time of going to press.

"I try to stay strong in front of my child, but they are terrified with seeing the blood in the hallway, and twice we have had armed Gardai at our door asking about anti-social behaviour,” said the parent, choking back tears. "My child is witnessing people having sex near the bins, hearing violent rows and seeing drug addicts shooting up, and I am so afraid we are going to be killed and now I feel hopeless.”

Another tenant also agrees the situation has reached a crisis point.

"It is a living hell, and it seems to be getting worse, and someone is going to get seriously hurt, and I am really worried about coming in and out by myself,” they said. “We know from Thursday to Sunday there will be trouble, and doors will be kicked in, alarms will be set off and there will be drug stuff all over the place,”