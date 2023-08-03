Ten Louth businesses make the Best of Ireland 2023 guide

Ten Louth businesses are featured in Best of Ireland 2023, published by Hot Press.. In a major coup for the tourism industry in Louth, ten of businesses have been listed under the best that Ireland has to offer.

The businesses, which are all located in Dundalk or the Cooley peninsula are the Carlingford Adventure Centre, Ghan House, Mo Chara, PJ's, Spirit Store, Strandfield, The Bartender, The Bay Tree, Toale's and The County Museum.

The annual publication provides a comprehensive guide to Ireland’s best restaurants, shops, venues, attractions, hotels, events, and more. From drinking and dining out, to shopping, to exploring the music scene through clubs and festivals, Best of Ireland 2023 reveals the essentials.