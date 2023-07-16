Teenagers present North Louth Hospice with over €9,000 following successful stage show

Members of the Today's Youth Tomorrow's Leaders musical group present the proceeds of their fund-raising concert in aid of the North Louth Hospice Included in the photo are EJ Dunne, Rachel Noonan, Caragh Bailey, Darcy Maguire, and Charlotte McLoughlin with Una Duffy, Rosie O'Reilly and ,Anne Newell of the North Louth Hospice

A group of stage mad teenagers who got together and staged a concert have raised just under €10,000 for the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation.

The group of young performers got together under the banner of Today's Youth Tomorrow’s Leaders to stage a fundraising show ‘For One Night Only’ in Kilcurry Resource Centre in Aid of the North Louth Hospice earlier this year.

Friends EJ Dunne and Caoimhe McBride came up with the idea and together with EJ Dunne, Ellie Rose Ward, Aaron Duffy, Rachel Noonan, Charlotte McLoughlin, Leah Kearney, Caoimhe Callan, Darcy Maguire, Caragh Mailey, Jemma Turnbull, Barry Murphy, Isabelle Martin, Tara Dolan, Ellen Hodgers, Abbie Brady, Níamh Walsh, Aisling Glenholmes, Eoghan Weldon, Aoife McEneaney and Caitlyn Carroll, they devised and choreographed the show which proved a huge success.

They raised €7,010 on the night, and €2,044.93 was donated from the Paypal Online Giving Fund, making a total of €9,054.93.

The would like to thank everyone who supported the show, local businesses, friends, families, who made donations and supplies spot prizes and everyone who helped out on the night, especially Karyn and Niall McCooey and their amazing crew for their fantastic work and Aileen McBride for the use of the Community Centre.