Teen releases charity album in memory of grandfather who died from COVID-19

Carlingford teenager Adam Loughran has released a charity album ‘Remembering You’ in memory of his grandfather who died from COVID-19 last January.

Sixteen-year-old Adam from Belmont raised the money for the recording through a GoFundMe page which he set up earlier in the year.

He was delighted to have raised enough money to cover the cost of recording the album so that he can donate the proceeds to three charities - the Irish Kidney Association, The Maria Goretti Foundation, and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Adam got the idea of making the album after he sang the Ed Sheeran song ‘Supermarket Flowers’ at his grandfather’s funeral.

He was very close to his grandfather, 82-year-old Michael Loughran, who lived across the road from Adam’s family.

Adam invited his friend Abbie Byrne-McShane to sing on some of the tracks.

Although they are both students at Bush Post-Primary School it was only when they began working together in Sky Park earlier in the year that they realised they had a shared love of music.

"I heard her singing and she’s really good so I asked her to sing some songs on the album.”

Adam attends singing lesson at the Cooley Music Academy and his tutor, opera star Gavan Ring plays piano on one of the tracks.

The album features one song which Adam composed himself: ‘I’ll Write a Song’ as well as cover versions of songs such as the Snow Patrol hit ‘Chasing Cars’ and ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries. There are also a number of Christmas classics including ‘O Holy Night’, ‘Mistletoe’, ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’.

While Adam had hoped to have a launch night, this had had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

‘Remembering You’ CD is for sale in local shops priced €15 and is also available to download on all digital platforms.