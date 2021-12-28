Tee-rific! Marie is Golfer of the Year at 89 years young

An inspirational Great-Grandmother in her 90th Year has won Golfer of the Year in Laytown & Bettystown Golf Club.

Marie McAuley won the much-coveted accolade of Golfer of the Year through competing in all L&B ladies club majors in 2021 against almost 80 members.

In the Lady President Pat Delaney’s prize she was pipped at the post by her friend Marie McLoughlin with 39 points who beat her on the back 9. The 89-year-old Marie suggested a small cheeky wager - to beat her younger namesake in the next upcoming major, Lady Captain Ann Bellew’s prize. She achieved success when on the second day with a whopping 45 points she was runner-up and was ceremoniously presented with a framed €5 note as payment for the bet.

Marie who has been a member of Laytown & Bettystown for over half a century having joined with her late husband Paddy, currently plays twice a week with her friend Toni Leech among others. Her passion for the game has been passed on through three generations from her four children Paul, Ann, Pat and Louise, to grandchildren and great grandchildren who all play in the club today. During the restrictions when the golf clubs were closed Marie was able to keep up her game by practicing on the family driving range in her back garden in Newtownstalaban hitting on average 50 balls every other day and attributes this privilege of being able to keep her body and mind healthy.

Laytown & Bettystown Golf Club has been an integral part of the McAuley family throughout the years with golf, bridge, badminton and tennis providing many happy times. Marie served as Lady President and manager of the winning Senior Cup Leinster section. She misses her bridge which she plays in the club and can’t wait until its return. An avid reader and renowned for her marmalade, jam and trifle making, she says her longevity in the game and in life is down to a positive attitude and determination to play (however badly) in all weathers with family and good friends.

She is working on reducing her current handicap and hopes to win or feature in one or two of the major competitions in the club in 2022.