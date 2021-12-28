Louth

Tee-rific! Marie is Golfer of the Year at 89 years young

Marie McAuley pictured with her children Anne, Pat and Louise. Expand
Marie McAuley is presented with her Golfer of the Year trophy by Lady Captain Anne Bellue. Expand
Marie McAuley is presented with her Golfer of the Year trophy by Lady Captain Anne Bellue.

Alison Comyn

An inspirational Great-Grandmother in her 90th Year has won Golfer of the Year in Laytown & Bettystown Golf Club.

Marie McAuley won the much-coveted accolade of Golfer of the Year through competing in all L&B ladies club majors in 2021 against almost 80 members.

