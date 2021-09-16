Teddy Boys’ Picnic for Amelia’s fund!

Hundreds gathered over the space of a few sunny hours at St Nicholas GFC pitch at Rathmullen Road, to raise funds for the All for Amelia campaign.
A successful Teddy Bear’s Picnic turned into fun Rock n’ Roll Bingo, as members of the Drogheda Pantomime Society rallied the troops to add as much as possible to the €100,000 goal for local girl Amelia Donnelly (8), who is living with Juvenile Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare genetic degenerative disease.
“It was such a lovely day, and there are so many events taking place for Amelia around the town at the moment, it is hard to get to them all, but we brought all the kids down there, before going back to school,” said her mum Samantha. “We are so grateful for everything people are doing.”
Well known faces from the panto, such as Simple Simon (John Kirwan) greeted guests in costume and added to the party atmosphere.
Rachel Flood of Drogheda Pantomime was one of the organisers of the Rock and Roll Bingo, and said they raised around €2,200 for the fund. “We had hoped to raise more but between communions and the good weather, crowds were down a bit,” she said.
Donate on Go Fund Me ‘All for Amelia’.