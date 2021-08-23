Tears for a young man who touched so many lives

IT is the hardest walk of all, those few yards from the bottom of the church to the altar as you follow the coffin of your child. It takes just a few seconds but the journey lasts a lifetime.

And so, the family of Shane Bellew-Reilly took that path on Monday morning, a final walk with their beloved boy.

Last Wednesday morning, Shane (23) from Hawthorn Terrace, Moneymore, died after being injured in a workplace incident at Cappagh Road in Finglas. Emergency services and gardai rushed to the scene, but Shane was pronounced dead. The details surrounding his death are under investigation by the authorities.

His funeral was to the small church of St Patrick’s, Rushwee, were mourners heard words of comfort in their darkest hour from Fr Gerry Boyle.

“In the space of a minute our whole world was turned upside down,” he stated. He urged people to remember the huge contribution Shane had made in so many lives during his short life. “He was special to each of us and enriched the lives of the community”.

Shane was born on July 31, 1998 and went to school in St Patrick’s, Bothar Brugha and St Joseph’s, primary and secondary.

“He was a prankster, a joker, he was funny, but he was always content,” Fr Boyle stated.

He loved being on the farm and he loved his cars and ultimately, “he was a people person and a good friend”.

Fr Boyle spoke of Shane’s playstation and his “wind ups” but then remarked, “that is usually the warm up for a person, but today there is no more”.

He said many who live long lives will not have the impact Shane had in his 23 years.

“Make the most of your own lives, it can end so suddenly and without warning. We hope he knows how much he was loved. Today, tell your loved ones they are special to us.”

Shane was predeceased by his aunts Helen and Rachel, Shane will be very sadly missed by his loving parents Ollie and Sabrina, sisters Leanne and Evie,

Ollie’s wife Caroline, grandparents Mary & Oliver and Willie & Ann, aunts, uncle, cousins and a large circle of friends.

He was buried in Rushwee.