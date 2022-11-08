Teacher to the rescue following vandalism at Dominic’s Bridge

Local man Paul Whearty decided to clean up St. Domick’s Bridge on Sunday afternoon after vandals uprooted the newly planted trees and threw them into the Boyne.

"You have to be the change you want to see.”

Words from the local teacher who tried to undo damage done by mindless vandals at a multi-million euro renovation in Drogheda.

Just days after the newly refurbished St Dominic’s Bridge was reopened, it was attacked, with freshly planted trees uprooted and tossed into the River Boyne.

The action has been roundly condemned from all quarters, however, gratitude must go to the community spirit of Mr Paul Whearty, who gave of his time the following day to try and rectify the damage.

“When I saw what had happened, I thought ‘I can sit back and give out about it, or I can go down and get scrubbing’ so I went down and tried to plant what was there,” explains teacher Paul Whearty,, who is assistant principal in St Patrick’s NS, Drogheda. “As a society – there were an awful lot of people on social media tutting about what happened, but not actually doing anything about it. You can’t sit back and want a beautiful town, but leave it to others without making an effort.

“I just think it’s such an awful shame after the effort that went into the bridge, that it be left looking like that.”

Paul says that all the trees bar one had been thrown into the river and there were reports that the destruction had been shared on Snapchat by the vandals.

"I can’t understand how someone could be that mindless and stupid to think that was entertaining, and to think it was in full view of the Garda station,” he adds. “I would love to think that one of their friends might name and shame and they would be made to replant.”

As it was, Paul paid for the extra compost out of his own pocket, and had offers of more from friends and family.

"I haven’t been able to replace the trees, but I hope the council will consider this important to re-do and not let the vandals win.”