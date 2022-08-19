TDs fighting to save Premier Periclase jobs in Drogheda

Accelerating engagement, both Deputy Nash and Deputy O'Dowd have taken a hands-on approach, meeting with Premier Periclase directors and unions.

Local TD’s Ged Nash and Fergus O’Dowd have raised concern directly with the government calling for aid and support at Premier Periclase in an effort to save jobs at the plant.

Deputy Nash explained, “I have been working intensively to help address the threat to the future of the jobs at Premier Periclase since the company informed the remaining workers at the Boyne Road plant that all jobs are at risk.”

“That engagement has been stepped up this week and I have taken a hands-on approach – meeting with workers and unions directly, engaging with the Tanaiste’s office and the management and owners of the operation to get our collective heads together to make sure that no stone is left unturned to get through the current energy crisis and to the point where I would be confident that – with innovative State support – this viable company cannot just survive, but thrive.”

“I have made some proposals to the owners of the plant about the type of support that Enterprise Ireland could be in a position to provide and that has been communicated to Enterprise Ireland who are engaged on the issue at the very highest level.

“There are also other State bodies who are critical to the future of Premier Periclase and they are on our collective radars too.

“I am in regular communication with the CEO of Enterprise Ireland and I will be meeting him directly to hammer home the need for State supports for a company that has a future if the immediate and urgent challenges can be overcome.”

Similarly, Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd shared his thoughts on the events unfolding, “I remain extremely concerned in relation to the future of the Premier Periclase factory and its workforce.

“I met with the directors of Premier Periclase and we held a full and frank discussion on their immediate and future plans for the site and the possibility of safeguarding the remaining 46 workforce.

“I have been in ongoing discussions with the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar, to ensure that any and all government supports are made available to mitigate or offset any possible redundancies, and that Enterprise Ireland engage intensively with the company at this critical juncture.

“My colleague An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, confirmed to me that this situation was being dealt with at the very highest level.

“The company are meeting with the Chief Executive of Enterprise Ireland, Leo Clancy, and I hope that progress will be made.

“I have met with the workers representatives and I have been in regular communication with them to support them at this very difficult time.”