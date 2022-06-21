TD slams Louth County Council for missed funding opportunities

TD Fergus O’Dowd has expressed frustration with Louth County Council after Failte Ireland confirmed the €500,000 Destination Towns project put out to tender recently was incorrectly priced.

Louth TD Deputy Fergus O’Dowd has slammed Louth County Council for their continued failure to utilise and access funding properly for the heritage and tourism sectors in Drogheda.

He says they need ‘to get their house in order’, with almost three quarters of a million euro in heritage funding at risk of being lost to the town.

His frustration with the local authorities stems from confirmation by Failte Ireland that the €500,000 Destination Towns project which was put out to tender recently was incorrectly priced according to the tenderer.

“The Destination Town project was due to commence last month , which will provide way-finding signage concepts that link the Heritage assets in Drogheda’s historic core and reflect its location as part of the wider Boyne Valley Destination Experience,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“This project will greatly assist Drogheda in attracting vital tourism to the town by focusing on our wonderful local historic landmarks”.

He said the project which is funded through Failte Ireland, and is in addition to the €672,000 Urban Animation funding approved in September of last year, is already being put to good use building a much more attractive visitor experience.

The Drogheda-born TD has represented the constituency of Louth since 2002, but began his political career with Louth County Council in 1979 as a councillor with Drogheda Borough Council, serving as Mayor of Drogheda three times.

He has been increasingly vocal in recent times in his anger and frustration with the council,

last December telling the Drogheda Independent that the continued failure and lack of urgency of Louth County Council to commence much needed development works on the Mell Greenway is an “affront and insult” to the people of Drogheda.

He said the local authority is ‘asleep at the wheel’ in letting funding opportunities slip by.

“This latest news is further deflating for the town following on from the recent confirmation I received that Louth County Council had failed to progress the Mell Greenway project and that the €200,000 award was now at risk of being returned to the Department of Rural and Community Development,” O’Dowd added.

“This alongside the completely unnecessary delays to the Westgate Vision project, Louth County Council needs to get their house in order as we are being left behind while others progress.”