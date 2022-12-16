TD reveals Louth has largest number of betting shops in country per head of population

Louth has the largest concentration of betting shops per head of population, it emerged during a Dáil debate on regulation of the gambling industry.

Dundalk TDs Peter Fitzpatrick and Ruairí Ó Murchú.spoke on the proposed Gambling Regulation Bill.

“This topic is relevant to my constituency, as Louth, which is the smallest county in Ireland, has the highest concentration of betting shops per capita,” said Deputy Fitzpatrick.

"The impact of gambling on many families and individuals has inflicted pain over the decades, especially given the nature of social media presence and online accessibility, which allows people to be targeted individually and often exploits their weaknesses.”

He explained: “Last week, a constituent came to my clinic in Dundalk who had a gambling problem and, as a result, was living on the streets. Despite the homelessness section in Louth County Council helping him, he has a substance abuse problem and a gambling addiction and is not receiving the help he needs with rehabilitation. His is just one story. I speak with homeless people with addictions in my clinic weekly. They often become homeless as a result of numerous addictions, such as gambling, drink and drugs.”

“It is a known fact that sports and betting have become deeply intertwined in recent years. This has been driven by major television coverage, advertising and social media exposure whereby young people have been seduced by the glamour and excitement of sports and betting. This recreational exposure, which often leads to addiction, has led to vulnerable youths being drawn into the world of easy money. Given the way betting shops operate, it is not possible to control or monitor underage behaviour.”

He added: “Gambling is a long-standing feature of Irish culture and a popular form of entertainment, but it has been clear for some time that a modern, sustainable and sector-wide regulatory regime, with a single oversight body, is required in this country. With the development of digital betting and gaming services, we need a strong regulator to ensure all gambling companies in Ireland work to reduce harm to customers for whom gambling becomes a problem. The fundamental difference between retail and online gambling is that we have much greater access to data on people's behaviours in respect of online gambling. With this model, it is possible to make predictions, make an impact and protect vulnerable people.”

Meanwhile Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú said gambling has “a huge impact on people’s lives and the Gambling Regulation Bill is a good first step in trying to deal with an industry where people are just a step away from impoverishing themselves.”

“Given the free access people have in regard to gambling, unlike previously when people had to regulate themselves to make it down to a particular place to make a punt, unfortunately because of smart phones to which we all have access, you are literally a step away from impoverishing yourself.”

‘We all welcome the moves in regard to the watershed in regard to advertising but a wider conversation is needed in regard to the entanglement of sports, gambling and advertising, and advertising within advertising. Trying to deal with the online sphere is incredibly difficult.

‘Certain tools are now available to us because we are talking about the algorithms that some of the betting companies use to improve their own odds to get the best bang for their buck from some of their punters.

We need to be able to reset that game from the point of view of the algorithms being used, as they are in certain jurisdictions, and from the point of view of showing up problem gambling as soon as possible in order that it can be locked down. I understand that it is difficult to have a regulatory framework that can deal with this but that is the world we are in. It is what we are up against and it is what we need to deal with’.

He also highlighted online gambling targeting children.

He said: ‘We all know that from a very young age, children are being conditioned in regard to gambling. Again, we know of the games within games and we know about Roblox and simulated casino gaming. It is way beyond reprehensible.”