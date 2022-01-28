Taoiseach ‘not convinced’ commission of inquiry best way to investigate Dealgan House deaths

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin has stated that he is “not convinced” that a commission of inquiry is the best way to investigate the circumstances leading to the deaths of 23 residents in Dealgan House during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

He was responding to the Fine Gael TD for Louth and East Meath, Fergus O’Dowd, who had asked him if he agreed that now was the appropriate time to establish such a Government commission.

The Taoiseach replied that he was “not convinced that commissions of inquiries are the optimal way to investigate these issues.

“They go on much longer than people anticipate or expect. This is a genuine issue; I do not want the Deputy to get me wrong. The Department is examining a variety of options as to how best to respect and meet the needs and concerns of families of those affected.”

Deputy O’Dowd stated that such an inquiry is “essential to find the truth on the significant loss of life in Dealgan Nursing Home during the initial wave of COVID in 2020.”

“Of the 460 nursing homes in the country, this is the only one where the HSE took over operational management to ensure appropriate medical and nursing staff were in place to make sure that residents' well-being was looked after. There are major concerns over the way the home was run and the absence of appropriate management. No GP was physically present to support the residents between 17 April and 30 April. Will the Taoiseach examine and appropriately appoint a commission of inquiry, as happened in the case of Leas Cross, given the exceptional circumstances surrounding these deaths?”

In a statement issued after Tuesday’s Dail debate, Deputy O’Dowd said: “Anything less than a full investigation into Dealgan House would be a grave error in my opinion, the family need the full unedited facts that led to the terrible loss of life of 23 residents during the initial wave.

“I will be strongly campaigning that a commission of enquiry similar to that of Leas Cross be established with a short defined timeline, we already have possession of a number of incredibly concerning reports which were sought through Freedom of Information requests.

“We now require the power to compel witnesses to present and provide their insight so that we can finally to get to the bottom of what exactly took place.

“The families must be placed front and centre in any enquiry.

“We can have no more excuses, no more procrastination, the truth must be told and families must be heard.”