Taoiseach Micheál Martin to open cross border conference in Dundalk

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to open the Centre for Cross Border Studies 23rd annual conference in Dundalk next month.

The conference is set to bring together a range of key decision and policy-makers, leading academics, civil society representatives and commentators, and will consider how the current commitment to cooperation, mobility and relations within and across these islands can be sustained in light of new challenges.

While civic society organisations, local authorities and businesses have demonstrated significant resilience and perseverance in collaborating and maintaining North-South, East-West and wider relations since the UK’s departure from the EU, what new approaches do they and relevant governments and institutions need to safeguard those relations?

On the first day of the conference, 29th September, as well as keynote addresses there will be three panel discussions focusing on cross-border cooperation, mobility and relations respectively.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to speak on the opening day of the event, which will also feature the launch of the 17th edition of the Journal of Cross Border Studies in Ireland, followed by a conference dinner with a guest speaker.

The second day will consist of a technical workshop exploring a number of core challenges being faced by organisations involved in North-South and all-island cooperation, such as cross-border insurance and charitable status. It is aimed specifically at organisations active in the field of cross-border cooperation and mobility, and the workshop will be followed by a panel session on policy responses to the issues raised.

The conference keynote speakers include Bernadette McAliskey – CEO, South Tyrone Empowerment Programme, Paul Johnston – British Ambassador to Ireland

Panel discussions focussed on: ‘Cooperation’ featuring Dr Anthony Soares, Dr Lisa Claire Whitten and Ivan Cooper, ‘Mobility’ featuring Owen Reidy, Sam Lowe, Dr Sheila Flanagan and Prof. Anne Looney, and ‘Relations’ – featuring Jack O’Connor and others.

The dinner speaker will include Brian Rowan – author of Political Purgatory, commentator and former BBC journalist.