Taoiseach Leo Varadkar supports city status for Drogheda at official cross route launch

The newly launched Phase 1 of the Port Access Northern Cross Route is just one part of the jigsaw to making Drogheda a city, but a firm commitment is needed at Government level to complete the project as soon as possible.

This is the view of the Drogheda City Status Group (DCSG), who welcomed the commencement of the project, but said little commitment has been made to date by central government in planning Drogheda’s future

“This is a welcome, but overdue step on the way to achieving the City of Drogheda.”said Chairperson Anna McKenna. “Shaping the future City of Drogheda is like making a jigsaw. PANCR is a significant piece of the jigsaw, but other critical parts need to be there including community infrastructure, a new railway station, a massive focus on local job creation and the provision of Local Government structures appropriate to the size of the Greater Drogheda Metropolitan Area.”

Speaking at the official launch of the first section of road, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he supports city status for Drogheda, but based on what the definition of a city is.

“Drogheda has a population of well over 40,000 people now, and under our rules, once you hit 50,000, you’re in essense a city, so that’s on the way,” said Taoiseach Varadkar. “But there are different types of cities, and what’s more important is how we define that and what it means in real terms for people living around Drogheda, and Deputy Fergus O’Dowd has introduced a bill which will allow us to have a debate on this.

“Anything you do in relation to Drogheda, you have to take account of Bettystown, Laytown and Mornington, which are part of the Drogheda urban area, even though they are in Co Meath, and you also need to take into account of where Mid Louth lands in all of it.”

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said there were exciting times ahead for Drogheda; the town is no longer a town, it’s a city, and with the completion of Phase 1 of PANCR, the focus should be on achieving that status.

“I firmly believe we now need to secure a city administration in Drogheda and District to focus entirely on our future needs,” said Deputy O’Dowd. “This project will also open up significant possibilities including the need for a new Drogheda North Train station, a new municipal stadium and of course the housing and jobs that will be delivered as a result”.

Ms McKenna said with the first stage now underway, planning needs to begin immediately to complete the PANCR route, which will not only provide further housing transforming the future shape of Drogheda and environs but will also open up further local employment opportunities at Drogheda Port and rid central Drogheda of the congestion, pollution and road safety risks currently created by the high levels of HGV traffic travelling to and from the port.

“Some years ago on a visit to Drogheda Mr Varadkar made vague references to “a road map” for Drogheda, but evidence shows nothing significant is happening, but it was good to know he had some awareness of the matter, and recognised how Laytown, Bettystown and Mornington are in the Drogheda Urban area, which supports our view that what is good for Drogheda is good for East Meath and what is good for East Meath is good for Drogheda,” adds Ms McKenna.

"Above all, we need a robust, properly planned logical vision of the future city that we can be proud of and where we can all prosper.”