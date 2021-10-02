Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says ‘city status for Drogheda is feasible’

TANAISTE Leo Varadkar says that Dundalk has “benefitted disproportionately” from investment in the county and he wants to see such investment spread around the county.

Speaking at The Mill Hub centre in Drogheda, he said that some positive jobs announcements had been made for Drogheda recently but it was ‘fair to say that of the two towns, Dundalk has benefitted disproportionately from investment and while that’s good for Dundalk, we need to make sure that we spread investment around the country and even within counties.”

He said he was glad to see the IDA decision to purchase land on the outskirts of Drogheda to plan for advanced building solutions.

They were now seeking FTI investment for the site, something that had been done in 10 or 11 other counties.

He wants to see a serviced building on the site, “because you have to have something to show investors” but he is confident that the area will see “significant investment” in the next few years.

He also said that city status for Drogheda is “feasibile” and that Fergus O’Dowd was going to bring legislation on the issue before the Dail in the coming months. “It is something I’ll be interested in seeing,” he added.

For him, the implications of making Drogheda a city is the big issue and how it will impact on the likes of Mid Louth and the Meath side of Drogheda.

"You would have to think it through because the trend has been to merge city and county councils. Limerick has no city council and the same for Waterford and if we do it here, it’s going in the other direction. But that does not mean it can’t be done.”

He says he has no answers to the issues that might arise but it’s “worth having the discussion and the debate” about the future.

Furthermore, he revealed that he will be speaking to Minister Eamon Ryan in relation to the Northern Cross Route after receiving a briefing from the likes of Drogheda Chamber President Robert Murray and Trevor Connolly, Chief Executive of the highly successful Drogheda BID scheme.

He is aware that the road did not get funding from the Urban Development Fund, but is now learning that it could be more of a transport issue and one for the TII to consider.

He feels the road would free up the town from HGV traffic and allow housing expansion northwards, as well as the ongoing developments on the southside.

"It’s a proposal that makes a lot of sense,” he revealed. “I’ll be definitely talking to Minister Ryan about it.”