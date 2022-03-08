Tallanstown resident patrolling the streets of Kyiv

Stanislav Lapko, the Tallanstown resident who has gone back to fight in his native Ukraine, told the Claire Byrne Show that the soldiers he is serving with are delighted that Ukrainians have gone back to fight for their country’s freedom.

The father-of-two who works in Paypal was one of a number of Ukrainians who flew out of Dublin airport on Sunday February 27th.

They crossed the border from Poland into the Ukraine and spent a number of days training before going to Kyiv. It was, he said, important that they know how to work together to avoid any casualties within the unit.

In an interview from their base in Kyiv, Stansilav, who like his two comrades, had an Irish flag on his uniform, told the RTE presenter that ‘None of us expected to be dressed like this,”

It was 30 years since he had last served in the Ukrainian army.

He told how his unit has been patrolling the streets, watching out for any Russian soldiers that may have penetrated the barricades surrounding the city, as well as the airport.

He said that he and the other soldiers who had left Ireland were able to keep in contact with their families and friends as the mobile network is still working.