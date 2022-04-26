Talkin’ Balls for Kevin Bell: sports stars n’ craic for local fundraiser

Fancy a night of fun, entertainment and craic, all in aid of a great cause?

Talkin’ Balls is a charity fundraiser being held on Saturday April 30th, featuring the retired Manchester United and Scotland International Brian McClair and Tyrone’s three time GAA All Star Séan Cavanagh along with comedian Eric Lalor and music by Louth based band The Willin Fools.

The event is being held to raise vital funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT). and is set to be a fascinating evening’s entertainment and is likely to feature on Brian McClair’s acclaimed podcast ‘Life with Brian’.

This is an amazing charity, whose function is to repatriate the bodies of Irish citizens who have died abroad, undertaking all logistical aspects whilst also bearing the costs.

At what can be the most devastating of times for families, the value of this service cannot be underestimated. The premise behind the charity is that they will pay for the repatriation on the understanding that at some point in the future, that family will raise funds that can be used for a subsequent repatriation. The cost of a repatriation can be as much as €14,000.

"Our decision to support the Bell Repatriation Trust is based on our own experience, having sadly lost a dear friend, Joe Byrne, who died unexpectedly in December 2019,” said a spokesperson. “This fundraiser will therefore both honour Joe, a proud Louth man and a massive sports whilst also raising vital monies for the charity. It is a ticketed event and will include an array of signed sporting memorabilia that will be raffled both on the night and online.

“Please join us at what will be a cracking night out for a great cause”.

If you can’t attend please donate

Tickets €20: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../ireland.../talkin-balls/

Donate: https://www.idonate.ie/talkinballs