Talk on gender-based violence to take place in Barbican Centre in Drogheda

With many events planned to mark International Women's Day, a must-attend event is 'Combatting domestic, sexual, gender-based violence against Women' that will take place in the Barbican Centre Drogheda this Tuesday, March 8th at 7.30 pm.

Event organiser, Declan Power said, "This is a call of support for all women from all Cultures in Drogheda and our surrounding areas to attend this event. We all know that there is no single solution to domestic, sexual, gender-based violence. What it requires is engagement, partnership and support. It requires a proactive and better policing service but most importantly a major culture shift within our community. New and welcomed legislation will be introduced soon and will be a big game changer."

"The recent death of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore caused great anger in the wider community, a community that could have been any setting in the Country. Since her death, they have been several other attacks on women."

"We have a great line-up of speakers, including Senator Frances Black, known for her musical background but also the founder of the RISE foundation and a great advocate for these issues. We also have contributions from the Rape Crisis Centre, Drogheda Women's & Children refuge, Community Gardai and helpful hints on resilience building. The tragic death of Ashling Murphy touched everyone and brought about a strong determination to make change," said Mr Power.

Noirin Coghlan, Community Development Officer with Louth LEADER Partnership, said, “The SICAP (Social Inclusion And Community Programme) programme strongly supports the Barbican’s International Women’s Day 2022 event as part of a wider community response to the devastating impact of domestic, sexual, gender-based violence against women. I would encourage all women to attend this event.”

‘Combatting domestic, sexual, gender-based violence against Women’ is FREE to attend, and registration for the event takes place on Eventbrite with printed or online tickets to be displayed. There will be several wrap-around services available on the night to provide information.

"Once again, this is a call of support for all women; whether you have been affected by the issues or not. It's about women coming together, showing strength and solidarity on International Women’s Day”