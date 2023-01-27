Talented young Louth musician receives first scholarship in memory of Bagatelle frontman Liam Reilly

Meadhbh McCauley, the first recipient of the Liam Reilly scholarship to Dundalk School of Music

Seventeen year old Meadhbh McCauley from Blackrock, Co Louth, has been named as the first recipient of a scholarship to Dundalk School of Music (DSM) in honour of the late Bagatelle frontman Liam Reilly.

Meadhbh, who was just seven years of age when she began learning the piano at Dundalk School of Music, was selected by a distinguished panel of musicians including mezzo soprano Colette McGahon; classical guitarist Pat Coldrick and Bagatelle bass guitarist Ken Doyle.

“This was a tough call, as we were very impressed with the high standard of all of these young up and coming musicians,” said judge Ken Doyle. “Meadhbh stood out to us as a player with great musicality and maturity for one so young and her piece really moved me and drew me in,” Pat Coldrick said.

“We are very pleased to award the scholarship to this young musician and we look forward to seeing great things from her in the future,” said Colette McGahon.

“I am thrilled to be the first person to receive the Liam Reilly Scholarship and I’m very grateful to his family and to the panel of judges!” said Meadhbh.

“When I started taking piano lessons at the age of seven I was really lucky to have been taught by Patricia Duffy, and she has always been a real inspiration to me. I’d also like to thank my current teacher Aislinn Lonergan for her wonderful tuition as I work to improve every year.”

A fifth year student at St Vincent’s Secondary School, Meadhbh will be taking music in her Leaving Cert examination.

Now in its 14th year, Dundalk School of Music has been serving the people of Co. Louth as a vibrant, welcoming place for budding musicians of all ages, offering professional one-to-one tuition in a wide range of instruments across many genres.