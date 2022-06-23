Talented Basketball prospect pleads for leniency after admitting to dealing cannabis

The accused will be back before Judge McKiernan at Drogheda Court in September.

A promising basketball player who pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply has been warned that the court was making no guarantees as his case was adjourned.

Allen Oniwona (20), The Drive, Riverbank, Drogheda, admitted having drugs valued €1,185 at Newfoundwell Road on 6 August 2021.

Judge McKiernan heard that he had been accepted into a prestigious basketball academy in America with a view to playing the sport in college, but the outbreak of Covid-19 had put a stop on it.

Barrister Keith Branagan presented evidence that the defendant had been observed acting suspiciously. On speaking to him gardaí got a slight smell of cannabis.

Following a search, 17 individually wrapped bags of cannabis herb and a weighing scale were found on him.

Oniwona, who has no previous convictions, made admissions.

Barrister Stephen Faulkner said his client was using cannabis and was supplying cannabis to his peers. He had fallen in with a bad crowd at one point.

Letters were handed into court from a teacher in St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda, and from Swissport as a job in Dublin Airport was on hold pending these proceedings.

Mr Faulkner added the defendant was born in Ireland. His father resided in Nigeria.

Two older brothers had moved to the UK to pursue careers in basketball.

He had been due to attend a NABA basketball academy in Texas which was difficult to get into, but Covid-19 had prevented this.

A conviction would stop it from happening. Now, the defendant hoped to join his brothers in the UK where they were playing basketball ‘at a serious level’ and advance his career in that regard.

Judge McKiernan remanded him on continuing bail to 12 September next for a probation report and remarked that she was not guaranteeing anything.

Legal aid was granted.